How Will Lions Use Craig Reynolds When Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift Return?

The Detroit Lions have four talented running backs who could be contributors in the future.

The Detroit Lions are finally developing an identify on offense.

With an emphasis being placed on the offensive line, the rushing attack has taken a step forward this season.

Surprisingly, the offense has even demonstrated an ability to rush the football effectively, despite multiple running backs being out due to injury.

Prior to the Lions' Week 15 game against the Cardinals, Detroit was averaging 4.6 yards per carry, which ranked in the top 10 in the National Football League (No. 7).

“I feel like when we can run the football for four quarters, we run the football on anyone,” Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn told reporters last week. “I felt that way from Day 1, and we don’t always have our starters in. Our backups will come in, and they’ve done a heck of a job."

D'Andre Swift has been dealing with a shoulder injury, and Jamaal Williams was recently placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Head coach Dan Campbell was forced to turn to Craig "Netflix" Reynolds, a player who went undrafted out of Kutztown University in 2019.

Prior to this season, he only had one career rush for four yards and one reception in three games with Washington in 2019 and two games with the Jacksonville Jaguars last year.

Reynolds showed promise in the preseason, but has spent the majority of the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.

The past couple of weeks, Reynolds has demonstrated elusiveness, speed and the ability to rush downhill consistently.

Campbell and Co. will have some decisions to make regarding carry distribution when Swift and Williams return.

With Reynolds now signed to the active roster, there will be more opportunities for him to contribute to this offense.

Jermar Jefferson may have to wait until his sophomore campaign to get more of an opportunity to shine in Detroit, as Reynolds has likely moved past him on the depth chart.

"Let’s wait until we know exactly who we have. I think we’ve got to get through the whole COVID deal here first and find out who we have. I mean, we may be playing with (Jason) Cabinda at halfback, but we’ll see," Campbell said on Monday. "I mean, look, that will be a difficult decision, but it’s a good decision. That’s one of those tough things you’ve got to decide. ‘Do you carry three backs? Do you carry four backs? Who’s up? Who’s down?’ And so, we’ll play it by ear. It’s a good problem to have.”

Campbell explained further, “I would say this, if Craig goes to the game, Craig is getting some carries. That’s what I would say. So, yeah, he’s warranted that.”

