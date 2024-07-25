Hulk Hogan: Dan Campbell Has 'It Factor'
When the Detroit Lions open training camp, celebrities in and around the realm of Detroit sports often visit the team's practice facility.
On Thursday, the second day of camp ahead of the 2024 season, there were multiple recognizable faces in attendance.
In addition to world champion boxer Claressa Shields and popular podcast hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan of 'Bussin With The Boys,' longtime WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan was present. Hogan is in Detroit promoting his new beer, 'Real American Beer.'
Hogan is one of the most recognizable faces in professional wrestling and was very popular as a participant. He stated that the Lions' coach, Dan Campbell, would be a good fit in the wrestling world.
Campbell has become popular in the NFL world for his motivational techniques and his personality, characteristics that would fit nicely in the WWE.
“Oh he’s got the it factor all right. I just wish he’d have been my tag-team partner," Hogan said. "He’s so full of it, I’d let him do all the work in the ring and beat the guys up and give me the tag. I’d drop the leg and steal all the glory. He could’ve been a wrestler, there’s no doubt. He might’ve missed his calling.”
The Lions are facing plenty of hype in the 2024 season, which is likely to draw a surplus of attention. Since Campbell took over, Detroit has become one of the national darlings within the league.
Hogan, who has been to Detroit on several occasions for various wrestling events, admitted that he had never seen a Lions group that has had as much hype as this one has.
“No I haven’t brother, I have not," Hogan said. "I’m a huge football fan and Detroit has always been one of the toughest teams ever to walk out on the field. But the way they’ve got the deck stacked this year, I predict greatness for this team. I might be the new mascot, brother, I just might have to come up here and lead the charge.”
Because Hogan has seen Detroit through the lens of wrestling, he understands the passion within the fan base. He also expressed appreciation for the city and pined for WrestleMania to return to Motown in the near future.
"Detroit’s always been a great wrestling town, the fans are passionate. If you’re in the ring and you get into trouble, believe me, they’ll come in the ring to help you," Hogan said. "You’ve got to watch out because if you reach out and act like you need help, they’ll come and help you. I would love to see Detroit get back in the loop. This is such a great market for wrestling, it should be consistent and I would love to see the next WrestleMania, I would love to see a couple WrestleManias come back to Detroit.”