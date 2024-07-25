Observations: Jake Bates Booms Kicks, Hendon Hooker Growing
The Detroit Lions know what is in front of them heading into the 2024 season.
After narrowly missing a Super Bowl berth in 2023, the Lions retained much of their core and have their eyes on big things in 2024. Some have tempered the expectations, while others such as wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown have outright acknowledged the big goals.
For Dan Campbell, whether or not the players choose to be outspoken about the Super Bowl dreams is irrelevant as long as they are putting in the necessary efforts to reach the ultimate goal.
“I think, more than anything, all I care about is the work," Campbell said. "So as long as I know, man, they’re in it and their attitude’s right and there’s an urgency about what we do and these guys are handling their stuff like pros and you feel the work out there, I’m good. Because that’s what matters. The other stuff that comes out of their mouth, no problem. As long as we’re doing what we need to do out there, we’re good to go.”
Here are observations from the second day of Lions' training camp.
Bates' booming leg
Thursday offered a first look at prized kicker addition Jake Bates, who signed with the Lions following the conclusion of the UFL season. Bates comes highly touted after making multiple kicks of 60-plus yards with the Michigan Panthers.
He showcased his big leg early, nailing all three of his attempts in the first team period. The kicks came from varying distances, with the longest coming from around 50 yards.
Bates carried his momentum into the next team period, where he once again posted a perfect 3-for-3 showing. This time, his kicks came from 52, 43 and 37 yards. Consistency will be key in his efforts to win the job in the battle with Michael Badgley.
"It's big time, it's big time for anybody, especially in the kicker position," Bates said of consistency. "You're judged off how consistent you can be every single day. That's something I've worked really hard on and hopefully I can keep showing."
Brodric Martin gets early reps with first-team
The development of defensive tackle Brodric Martin will be closely monitored throughout training camp. After playing in just three games as a rookie, the Western Kentucky product is poised to handle a bigger role.
With presumed starting nose tackle DJ Reader on the PUP list to start training camp, Martin spent time with the first-team defense on Thursday.
Early on, the first-team defensive line consisted of Martin and Alim McNeill at tackle and Aidan Hutchinson and Levi Onwuzurike on the edges. The Lions continue to experiment with playing a defensive tackle on the edge after doing so at points during the spring.
Jack Campbell and Alex Anzalone manned the linebacker spots, while the secondary consisted of Ifeatu Melifonwu and Kerby Joseph at safety, Carlton Davis and Terrion Arnold at corner and Amik Robertson in the nickel position.
Secondary showcases competitiveness
Rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw is one of many contenders for reps in the secondary. While the room is crowded, the Missouri product is attempting to stand out with his competitiveness early in camp.
Rakestraw showed this early during a drill by swatting the ball out of the hands of running back Zonovan Knight. Though Knight hauled in the pass from Nate Sudfeld, Rakestraw knocked the ball loose in an effort to prevent the offense from moving down the field.
Emmanuel Moseley, who is healthy after playing just two snaps a season ago, also impressed the coaching staff with a pass breakup. He had a nice break on a pass intended for Amon-Ra St. Brown, which drew excitement from coaches.
The James Houston enigma
James Houston is facing a pivotal third training camp. He burst onto the scene in his audition at the end of his rookie campaign with eight sacks in seven games, but missed most of his second year with an ankle injury.
Now, Houston is tasked with taking a step forward in an effort to claim a big role on Detroit's defense. He was up-and-down early, as back-to-back reps told the story.
On the first rep, he easily blew by Giovanni Manu with a quick first step. However, he failed to get off his block on the very next rep, which drew ire from the coaching staff.
“Well I know this, he’s in shape," Campbell said. "He knows he’s gotta be able to handle the SAM linebacker position for us. It’s no different from what we just talked about, consistency. We’ve got to be able to trust that he’s gonna do what he needs to do. Whatever we call, whatever defense we call, he’s gonna handle it mentally and we can trust that."
Houston has plenty of raw talent, as showcased by the strong finish to his rookie year. The Lions remain optimistic about him finding a groove as he enters the 2024 season. He acknowledged that he has room for improvement and understands the need to keep an even keel even when coaches are tougher on him.
Offensive takeaways
Jared Goff and St. Brown have developed a strong connection over the last three seasons. The duo connected on a pass early in a team period, once again showcasing their chemistry.
On that pass, however, St. Brown likely would've taken a big hit from Terrion Arnold if the play was live. Goff threw incomplete on the next play to Jameson Williams, as Anzalone was in coverage. Goff's third pass of the period was a completion to Antoine Green.
Daurice Fountain fired up the offense when he hauled in a deep pass from Nate Sudfeld. It was Sudfeld who emerged with the second-team offense for most of the day, while Hendon Hooker once again looked sharp with the third-team.
After practice, St. Brown was working on releases from the receiver position for around 30 minutes with running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who is expected to take on a bigger role in the passing game this season.
Mitchell needs to show more
James Mitchell is entering a key training camp ahead of his third NFL season. The Lions like his athleticism, but he has struggled to consistently carve out a role due to injuries.
Detroit has competition for its third tight end spot behind Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright. Though Mitchell holds an advantage as a player the Lions drafted, he will need to produce consistently in order to claim the role.
“James has done a nice job," tight ends coach Steve Heiden said during OTAs. "When he had the opportunity to play, he made some plays late in the season. Came in against Minnesota and did some things. We just gotta continue on that same path and trajectory and see where it takes us this year.”
He had a hiccup in practice Thursday, as he had a miscommunication with Sudfeld during a 7-on-7 period.
Davis continues to impress
After making a strong first impression during rookie minicamp, wide receiver Kaden Davis was signed by the Lions heading into OTAs. His momentum continued throughout the spring, and the pass-catcher appears to have stayed in a groove early in camp.
Campbell explained Thursday that consistency will be key for players looking to make the back-end of the roster. Even if the production doesn't come in the form of flashy plays, Campbell is looking for reliable players who make the most of their opportunities.
Davis fits that description early in camp. He hauled in a pass from Hendon Hooker down the right sideline, and also had another nice catch in 7-on-7 drills. His practice production has been consistent and he has made several noteworthy plays.
Attendance
The Lions had multiple noteworthy guests at Thursday's practice. Among them was WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan, who was in Detroit this week promoting the release of his new beer brand, 'Real American Beer.'
Former NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan were in Allen Park to create content for their podcast, 'Bussin With The Boys.' World champion boxer Claressa Shields was also in attendance.
Shields ran routes after practice on the field and interacted with multiple players including Terrion Arnold and Amon-Ra St. Brown.