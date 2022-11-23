Aidan Hutchinson Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

The Detroit Lions' defense continues to earn accolades for its recent performances.

After safety Kerby Joseph was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Packers, Aidan Hutchinson has now earned the same honors.

It was announced Wednesday morning that Hutchinson was given the NFC honors, after his solid performance in Week 11 against the New York Giants.

The 2022 No. 2 overall pick recorded three tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery in the 31-18 road win at MetLife Stadium.

He earned a 85.6 PFF grade, and was among the highest-graded Lions defensive players in Week 11.

Through the first 10 games of his young career, Hutchinson has recorded 5.5 sacks and two interceptions.

Against Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, the versatile defensive lineman was even able to drop back in coverage, tricking the young signal-caller into throwing the football directly to him.

“It’s so fun. It’s so fun, and Aidan’s got pretty good hands. He’s got two interceptions for a D-lineman, and I don’t know if anyone else has two. I’ve got to imagine it’s him," Jared Goff said, via MLive. "Then, Kerby is just so nosy, he’s got a nose for the ball and has been that way. I think he’s starting to grasp it a little bit more now, and you can see that showing up in these last few weeks. And those two guys together, man, are turnover machines in these last few weeks. It’s fun.”

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER