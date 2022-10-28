Aidan Hutchinson Wants to Unite Wolverines and Spartans

Every season, two college football fanbases in Michigan mark their calendar a couple times for key rivalry games.

College football fans can be quite passionate about their team and all week, fans online have been hurling jabs, quips and insults ahead of a big game Saturday evening.

This weekend, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans will battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy in Ann Arbor at Michigan Stadium.

Just a few months removed from his college playing days, Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson did not want to provide the Spartans with any bulletin board material like other former Wolverines playing in the NFL have.

“Michigan State is our little brother,” Tennessee Titans lineman Taylor Lewan said last year. “Now, I know what you’re thinking. In 2010 to 2013 when I was there, did Michigan State dog us? Yes. No question. I’m not here to talk about when I was there. I’m here to talk about now. Michigan is the No. 2 defense in the country. I’m not here to talk about Georgia, who’s No. 1. The boys in blue are the No. 2 defense in the country. Our offense, they say we’re run heavy. But our pass game is really coming along. Overall, Michigan State is gonna get donkeyed at home."

It turned out Lewan had to eat his words, as running back Kenneth Walker led the Spartans to a 37-33 victory in 2021.

Hutchinson was much more diplomatic when asked by All Lions about the rivalry contest taking place this weekend.

"I don’t think I can speak too much of it," he said. "Now that I’m a Lion, I feel like I unite Michigan and Michigan State fans, so I’m not gonna speak too much on it. But I’ll be tuned in. That’s for sure,"