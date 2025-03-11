Ifeatu Melifonwu Departs Detroit Lions for Miami Dolphins
The Detroit Lions have retained several members of their 2021 NFL Draft class. However, one member of that group is departing in free agency.
Defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu has agreed to a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins on Monday, ending his four-year stint with the Lions' organization. The contract is worth $4 million, according to multiple reports.
Melifonwu entered the league as a cornerback drafted by the Lions in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. In just his second NFL game, he suffered a significant hamstring injury that set the tone for his time in Detroit, as he did a lengthy stint on injured reserve before returning late in the year.
In his second season, he began his transition to the safety position. His production was limited that year, as he appeared in 10 games with one start.
The following year, he played in all 17 games but was limited early due to a hand injury. Melifonwu entered the starting lineup late in the regular season and produced his best stretch as a Lion, as he finished the year with two interceptions, three sacks and a forced fumble.
Expectations were high for Melifonwu entering the 2024 season, but he suffered an injury in training camp that sidelined him for the first stretch of the season. He would do a second injured reserve stint after breaking his finger, and wouldn’t make his season debut until Week 16.
In total, Melifonwu recorded 72 combined tackles, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 37 appearances during his time with Detroit.
The Lions will gain a seventh-round compensatory pick in the 2026 NFL draft for losing Melifonwu.