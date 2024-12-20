Fact or Fiction: Is Calais Campbell Realistic Option for Lions?
Interior defensive lineman Calais Campbell could be just what the doctor ordered for the injury-ravaged Lions.
According to the latest reports, there's a chance the well-traveled, well-accomplished defender is released prior to season's end if his current employer, the Miami Dolphins, are eliminated from playoff contention. The Dolphins, in cutting Campbell, would be allowing the 38-year-old to join a contender (e.g. the Lions).
Campbell would be a rock-solid replacement for the recently injured Alim McNeill (torn ACL) along the interior of Detroit's defensive line.
For starters, the veteran defender, who has suited up for the Cardinals, the Jaguars, the Ravens, the Falcons and the Dolphins throughout his 17-year NFL career, would bring a bevy of experience to Aaron Glenn's defense. Additionally (and most importantly to postseason-bound teams like the Lions), he's remained ultra productive.
In fact, in 14 games with Miami this season, Campbell has compiled 43 total tackles, including 10 for loss, to go along with nine quarterback hits, four sacks, five passes defensed and one forced fumble. Plus, he's recorded 32 total pressures.
And for his efforts, he's earned an 83.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, the seventh-highest mark among 214 qualified defensive tackles. He's also posted an 86.6 run-defense mark, which ranks as the No. 1 run-defense grade among players at his position.
Undeniably, he'd be a big fish to land, no pun intended, for the Lions. Popular 97.1 The Ticket on-air personality Mike Valenti echoed the sentiment on Thursday’s episode of “The Valenti Show with Rico.”
“Everybody loves Calais Campbell in this league. He is made to be a Lion,” Valenti said. “You get Calais Campbell, we may put this thing back on the Super Bowl tracks.”
The only problem is upon being released, Campbell would be placed on waivers, and Detroit – based on its 12-2 record – ranks toward the bottom of the league in the waiver order. Subsequently, the odds of the Lions claiming the defensive lineman are very slim. And even if the six-time Pro Bowler were to pass through waivers and go unclaimed, Detroit would still face stiff competition for his services.
With all that said, I believe it’s unlikely that Campbell ends up in the Motor City.