Montgomery May Avoid Season-Ending Surgery, Could Return for Playoffs
The Detroit Lions have received good news on the injury front.
In a week where the Lions were decimated by injuries, a silver lining has emerged. Running back David Montgomery is now expected to avoid having surgery and could return in the playoffs, according to reports Thursday evening.
Montgomery was initially expected to have surgery after suffering an MCL injury in the loss to Buffalo. However, coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday said that the running back was not being put on injured reserve as he sought out a third medical opinion.
"After Lions RB David Montgomery spent the last few days consulting with medical experts, sources are now optimistic that the star avoided the season-ending surgery that was initially feared," wrote NFL insider Ian Rapoport. "Montgomery will rehab with the hope that he can return at some point this postseason."
The Iowa State product was optimistic about his future while speaking to members of the media at a winter coat drive he held earlier in the week.
"It has taken several days and several experts, but Lions RB David Montgomery now has a path forward," Rapoport wrote. "And it's one that -- if all goes well -- could put him on the field for the playoffs."
Montgomery has rushed for 775 yards and 12 touchdowns as part of the Lions' dynamic run game duo along with Jahmyr Gibbs. Detroit has leaned on its run game as a main part of its offensive identity throughout the year.
Additional reading
1.) Penei Sewell on Doubters: 'Go Ahead and Hop Off'
2.) Notebook: Packers Coach Hopes 'Flag Guy' Allowed Ford Field Return