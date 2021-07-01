Sports Illustrated home
Is Jeff Okudah Detroit Lions' Biggest X-Factor?

The Detroit Lions would benefit mightily from the emergence of cornerback Jeff Okudah.
Author:

The excitement level of supporters dwindled pretty quickly for a No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah was supposed to be primed and ready to contribute for the Detroit Lions' defense right off the bat in 2020.  

Instead, the talented defensive back struggled with injuries, and was taken advantage of by some of the National Football League's best wideouts. 

Former Lions head coach Matt Patricia was never able to tap into the full potential of several members of the roster. As a result, he was dismissed prior to the conclusion of the 2020 season. 

Detroit has since turned to former NFL defensive back Aaron Glenn to aid in rebuilding Detroit's defense and to get more out of the 22-year-old cornerback.

okudah5

Okudah acknowledged that he has already seen the game of football from a new perspective after meeting with the new coaching staff during the offseason.

“I’m seeing film from a whole different perspective,” Okudah told reporters. “I’m seeing the game completely different. So, that’s one thing that has me really excited going into my second year, is it’s slowed down from that aspect.”

Okudah is a player that can quickly turn things around in Motown, and his resurgence is likely one of the biggest factors that could help Detroit win more games.

According to ESPN, "His 2.3 yards allowed per coverage snap were the most of any qualifying cornerback in the NFL last season, and he had issues through injuries and Matt Patricia's defensive scheme en route to a 30.9 coverage grade. The talent is still there. The Lions are just hoping it starts to show in 2021."

The Lions are not telling Okudah to be the savior. They just want him to be himself and to take the next step in his career. 

If he can remain healthy, the second-year defensive back should make contributions to this defense that will aid the team in turning the corner. 

