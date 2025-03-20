Is Oluwafemi Oladejo Lions' EDGE of Future
Many pundits believe the Detroit Lions' biggest position of need is at EDGE, and there is no shortage of talented options in this year's draft.
Though there are a number of intriguing options at the very top of the draft board, the Lions can find talent at the position in each round. The position is one of the deepest in this year's draft class, and for good reason.
One potential option the Lions could target is UCLA's Oluwafemi Oladejo, who spend the last two seasons with the Bruins after beginning his career at California. Oladejo totaled 240 combined tackles, 25 tackles for loss and six sacks over his four collegiate seasons.
Last season with the Bruins, he notched 14 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, both of which were career-high numbers.
With the Pro Day portion of the pre-draft process in full swing, reports indicate that the Lions have a strong interest in Oladejo. He fits the mold as a versatile defender who has been asked to move around the defense throughout his time in college.
At the beginning of his career, Oladejo was an off-ball linebacker at Cal. However, he slid to the edge last season and saw an uptick in production. At 6-foot-3, he is long and lean and uses his length to fight off blocks and get into the backfield.
Oladejo is currently viewed as a second-round pick, though he could slide into the first round due to the overall value of the position.
What could make him an intriguing fit for the Lions is the fact that he doesn't appear to have fully reached his potential in his new position, and defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers could unlock him. Rodgers is well-regarded as a coach, and landing in a place like Detroit where development is emphasized could be an ideal fit.
NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein believes he won't be hindered by the needed development and could be ready to be an impactful contributor right away.
"A lack of instincts in the run game and plans as a pass rusher could be temporary bumps in the road that should be smoothed with coaching," Zierlein wrote. "He greets and discards blockers with powerful, twitchy hands and still plays with a linebacker’s range and nose for the football despite his new position. He catches the 'developmental' tag relative to his edge experience, but his traits and tape suggest he will make a difference sooner than expected."
Oladejo has the athletic traits to be impactful right away, but needs to refine his technique to reach his highest potential. He also has a nose for the ball as a former linebacker, and uses his hands well to fight off blocks.
He'll likely need to adjust to life as a run defender at the highest level, as his edge-setting technique will take some time to develop. However, his background as a linebacker is the foundation for his ability to be a solid tackler.
Ultimately, Oladejo appears to be a solid fit for the Lions' pass-rush style and has the ability to develop into a solid run defender. With his versatility, Oladejo fits the mold and could be a target for Detroit in either the first or second round.