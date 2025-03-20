Why Lions Selected IOL Tyler Booker in Latest OnSI Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions have built one of the strongest offensive lines in the league predominantly through the draft.
Each of their four returning starters were drafted by the team, along with Christian Mahogany, who is the current favorite to take the place of departed starter Kevin Zeitler.
Still, age is beginning to become a factor with three of the four returning starters over the age of 30.
As a result, the team could benefit from adding to the interior offensive line with its first-round pick in this year's draft.
That's why the Lions targeted Alabama's Tyler Booker with the 28th overall selection in the latest OnSI beat writer mock draft.
"The Lions have built one of the NFL’s strongest offensive lines through the draft, as Penei Sewell, Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow and Graham Glasgow are all players the team has drafted," this writer said. "Now, with age creeping up on the core pieces and Kevin Zeitler departing for the Titans, the Lions add a fresh face to the offensive interior."
With representatives from all 32 teams making selections for the teams they cover, the Lions were able to land a player that could compete to start right away. Another target, North Dakota State's Grey Zabel, was selected two picks earlier by the Los Angeles Rams.
Additionally, the EDGE rusher position was considered. Tennessee's James Pearce and Texas A&M's Nic Scourton were both available.
However, Booker is an ideal fit who can help the team immediately after Zeitler signed with the Tennessee Titans.
With his prowess being in the run game, Booker is a player who could be immediately helpful for Detroit's offensive line. Adding him would set up a solid competition between him, Graham Glasgow and Mahogany for the two starting guard spots.