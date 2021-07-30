Look: Jamaal Williams Has Two Reporters Play Roshambo

Jamaal Williams found a unique way to determine which reporter got to ask a question first.

The talk around the Detroit Lions Allen Park practice facility has been the vast difference in the mood of the coaches and players in their preparations for the upcoming season.

Not to pile on the former regime, but there has been a concerted effort to have more fun while getting the days work in.

The players are certainly starting to take the cue from their head coach, foregoing cliche answers to provide the media a glimpse of their true personalities and sharing insightful information regarding their teammates and the new coaching staff.

Among the most popular among the players and the media is running back Jamaal Williams.

Detroit's newest running back brings with him infectious energy that makes him interesting to speak to.

Head coach Dan Campbell shared Friday how he feels Detroit's running backs can provide a "1-2 punch" for opposing defenses to concern themselves with.

“(Latavius) Murray was that guy for us and that’s how I see Jamaal Williams for us, for Detroit," Campbell said. "He’s high energy. He’s a bit of a hammer and I think he’s a guy your team can feed off of a little bit. I said that when we signed him. That was always what Mark (Ingram) was for us and Latavius Murray when Mark left us. That’s what Jamaal is.”

On a lighter note, two reporters -- Kory Woods of Woodward Sports Network and Eric Woodyard of ESPN -- asked Williams a question at the exact same time.

So naturally, Williams requested both play rock-papers-scissors to determine who would have the honors of asking first.

With keen skill, Woods used the classic paper defeat rock method to win one of the rounds.

Juggling the audio and video recorder made it challenging for this reporter to monitor each round that closely.

In the end, Williams did not disappoint in his first training camp media session.