James Houston Is 'Completely Different Flavor' Than Aidan Hutchinson
The upcoming third season for Detroit Lions outside linebacker James Houston is going to be pivotal for a myriad of reasons.
After missing the majority of his second season with an ankle injury, the former sixth-round pick must prove to the coaching staff and supporters he can be a key contributor.
Aidan Hutchinson has proven himself to be among the best pass rushers in the entire NFL in two years with the Lions.
For Aaron Glenn's defense, finding consistent pressure on the opposite side of Hutchinson will be paramount. The team invested in Marcus Davenport and are counting on Houston, Mekhi Wingo, Josh Paschal, Levi Onwuzurike to prove they can aid the defensive line take the next step forward.
“I’ve always thought the best thing that James does is get after the quarterback. Can he do other things? Yes. He played linebacker at the University of Florida, but when he got to Jackson State and just put his hand in the dirt, that toolbox opened up immensely," said Holmes. "It was the same thing when we first drafted him. He kept working and had the production."
Question marks started to rise regarding Houston's capabilities after the coaching staff scaled back his responsibilities. He proved he can get after the passer with eight sacks in seven games in 2022.
By moving him back to strictly defensive end, the coaching staff hopes the 25-year-old can hyperfocus on his play along the edge and unlock his best skill.
"You have to think, too, he missed basically all of last year. What was that, game two, running down on special teams when he had that injury? For a young, developing player to miss a whole year when he only had really half a season of experience, albeit productive. He’s still, he had to come back from the injury and then, now, he’s just rushing the passer now," Holmes commented. "He can play SAM linebacker, but I think what he does best is get after the quarterback."
This preseason, Houston showcased what he can bring to the table against the Steelers, forcing a sack, while recording one quarterback hurry and hit, earning the highest PFF grade (89.7) on defense in the process.
"He’s a guy that showed in this last preseason game what he can do and he’s got a tremendous ability to bend, change directions, counter. He might not be the power rusher that Aidan (Hutchinson) is, he’s a completely different flavor," said Holmes. "But that’s what we like about him as well. He had to battle through some stuff after that first preseason game so he missed that second one but it was good to see him show what we know he can do in that last one.”