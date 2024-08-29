Holmes: Hendon Hooker Brought 'Life and Spark' to Offense
Hendon Hooker has been used to steadily climbing and developing all throughout his football career.
After spending his rookie season learning and rehabbing a significant knee injury, the talented quarterback has had an entire offseason, spring workouts and a training camp to further his development.
After three preseason games, which also included playing the majority of the game against the Steelers, Detroit's front office is now comfortable handing the former third-round pick the keys to backup veteran quarterback Jared Goff.
General manager Brad Holmes, who was asked early in his media session about the backup quarterback spot, pointed to Hooker giving the offense "life and spark" throughout the preseason.
"I’ll say for Hendon, I wouldn't say, I don’t think it was one moment. The more reps he got, the more confident he got and the more he played, the more confidence that we had in him as it went on," Holmes said. "When I look back at Hendon, going back to his college career, really what he’s doing right now is not a whole lot different than what his college path was."
From high school to his time at Virginia Tech and eventually transferring to Tennessee, the 26-year-old has had to climb his way up the depth chart to earn playing time.
"When he came out of Dudley High School and went to Virginia Tech, he didn’t just become the guy. He had to work and grind, he was in a competition and he had to battle," Holmes commented. "He had to wait his time and eventually it came. And then when he hit the portal and went to UT, it was the same thing. He was competing, he had to battle, he had to be behind someone. He just kept putting the work in."
Ultimately, Nate Sudfeld did not prove to the coaching staff his roster spot was warranted as he struggled mightily at practice and in preseason games.
"We have confidence in him because he’s wired right to go through that, he’s already proven that he can go through that," Holmes said. "I think he’s really taking the same steps he’s always taken. Obviously you see the ability and the talent he has. He gave a lot of life and spark to the offense when he had his opportunities and he’s still learning, he’s still growing. But that’s kind of what went into all of it.”