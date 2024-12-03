Jameson Williams Not 'Tripping' About Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams earned acknowledgement from head coach Dan Campbell for apologizing to the team in the locker room after drawing an unneccessary personal foul penalty against the Chicago Bears.
Upon further review, many supporters thought the speedy wideout threw a football in the face of Bears of cornerback Tyrique Stevenson due to being tripped after he was already out of bounds.
This week, the former No. 12 overall pick indicated he wasn't really hurt after falling and being tripped was not the reason for his actions.
"Nah. I was just, it’s football. Emotions run high, so he was talking and I was talking," Williams said, via the Free Press. "But, I really wasn't even tripping off that cause it ain't really hurt me."
The 23-year-old was successfully able to pull off a hurdle against the Bears, something he thought about trying against the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.
"I tried to do it in Houston game. I kind of did it, but it didn't work out as well as this one. Then last week vs. the Cols, I tried to jump, but I got tripped up from the back on the catch," Williams said. "Then this week I just was like, it was one-on-one and I just did it."
December football
Now that the calandar has turned to December, members of the Lions roster are focused on finishing the 2024 season on a strong note.
"In college, December football is where champions are made," Williams said. "In the NFL, it’s where championship teams come together. It's that type of mentality for us. Finish strong, get in the playoffs and show what we can do."
The Lions are expected to be among the top seeds when the NFC playoffs eventually begin.
“You start going and I think once you hit December, it’s hard not to start to begin to look up a little bit, and I mean that in a good way. You can start to smell the playoffs a little bit," Dan Campbell said this week. "You can start to see what’s in front of you, what’s at stake.”