All Lions

Power Rankings: Lions Have 'Mysteriously Scary' NFL Coach

Where Lions stand in national power rankings following Week 13.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions head football coach Dan Campbell smiles on the sidelines before the game against the Colts
Detroit Lions head football coach Dan Campbell smiles on the sidelines before the game against the Colts / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
In this story:

Here's a look at where the Detroit Lions stand in national power rankings, following their 23-20 Week 13 win over the Chicago Bears to improve to 11-1 on the season.

Sports Illustrated

Power ranking: 1st

Previous ranking: 1st

I feel like Dan Campbell is both the absolute best and worst coach to have when you accidentally post your team’s offensive code words on social media. On one hand, he’s saying that it doesn’t matter which is cool and it takes the heat off your back. On the other hand, you have one of the league’s most mysteriously scary coaches in the NFL. Center Frank Ragnow once told me that what’s weird about Campbell is that he’s always at the facility, he’s always jacked and no one has ever seen him work out. You don’t want that guy mad at you. 

The Athletic

Power ranking: 1st

Previous ranking: 1st

The Lions won their 10th straight game on Thursday, but they didn’t look unbeatable, scoring only once in the final 33 minutes and letting the Bears back into the game in the second half. Detroit still has to play the Packers, Bills, 49ers and Vikings, so it’s going to be tested, which might be good preparation for the playoffs. If this team loses early after all the expectations it has built up, Lions fans will be gutted.

CBS Sports

Power ranking: 1st

Previous ranking: 1st

The injuries on defense are starting to add up. That can be a problem down the stretch and this week against the Packers. They've lost a lot of good players.

Yahoo Sports 

Power ranking: 1st

Previous ranking: 1st

The Lions are taking on some injuries, particularly at linebacker and on the defensive line. Those injuries make Thursday night’s matchup vs. a very good Packers offense more challenging.

Bleacher Report

Power ranking: 1st

Previous ranking: 1st

The Lions are as hot as any team in the league and have to be considered one of the favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LIX. But there's a potential problem brewing that could derail Detroit's Super Bowl aspirations—injuries.

Edge-rusher Josh Paschal and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez joined an already-long-list of Lions defenders on the shelf, and while it didn't prevent a win on Turkey Day and the Lions are making moves to bring in reinforcements, it's fair to wonder if a depleted defense could become a major problem come the playoffs.

USA Today

Power ranking: 1st

Previous ranking: 1st

Now 11-1 for the first time in club history after snapping a seven-game Thanksgiving skid, they'll take aim at their first-ever 11-game winning streak this Thursday night. Two massive games ahead with the Packers and Bills coming to Ford Field and threatening Detroit's veryprecarious perch atop the NFC standings … though hopefully they won't discourage more pass attempts from 335-pound RT Penei Sewell, who was sacked during his only opportunity on Turkey Day.

ESPN

Power ranking: 1st

Previous ranking: 1st

In his third season, Joseph has sparkled on a Lions defense that has displayed spurts of dominance. Detroit's D at one point went 12 straight quarters without surrendering a touchdown, and Joseph has played a key role in its success with 56 tackles and 10 passes defended. He also had his first career pick-six in Week 9 at Lambeau Field, one of his league-lead-tying seven interceptions.

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News