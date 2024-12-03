Power Rankings: Lions Have 'Mysteriously Scary' NFL Coach
Here's a look at where the Detroit Lions stand in national power rankings, following their 23-20 Week 13 win over the Chicago Bears to improve to 11-1 on the season.
Power ranking: 1st
Previous ranking: 1st
I feel like Dan Campbell is both the absolute best and worst coach to have when you accidentally post your team’s offensive code words on social media. On one hand, he’s saying that it doesn’t matter which is cool and it takes the heat off your back. On the other hand, you have one of the league’s most mysteriously scary coaches in the NFL. Center Frank Ragnow once told me that what’s weird about Campbell is that he’s always at the facility, he’s always jacked and no one has ever seen him work out. You don’t want that guy mad at you.
Power ranking: 1st
Previous ranking: 1st
The Lions won their 10th straight game on Thursday, but they didn’t look unbeatable, scoring only once in the final 33 minutes and letting the Bears back into the game in the second half. Detroit still has to play the Packers, Bills, 49ers and Vikings, so it’s going to be tested, which might be good preparation for the playoffs. If this team loses early after all the expectations it has built up, Lions fans will be gutted.
Power ranking: 1st
Previous ranking: 1st
The injuries on defense are starting to add up. That can be a problem down the stretch and this week against the Packers. They've lost a lot of good players.
Power ranking: 1st
Previous ranking: 1st
The Lions are taking on some injuries, particularly at linebacker and on the defensive line. Those injuries make Thursday night’s matchup vs. a very good Packers offense more challenging.
Power ranking: 1st
Previous ranking: 1st
The Lions are as hot as any team in the league and have to be considered one of the favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LIX. But there's a potential problem brewing that could derail Detroit's Super Bowl aspirations—injuries.
Edge-rusher Josh Paschal and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez joined an already-long-list of Lions defenders on the shelf, and while it didn't prevent a win on Turkey Day and the Lions are making moves to bring in reinforcements, it's fair to wonder if a depleted defense could become a major problem come the playoffs.
Power ranking: 1st
Previous ranking: 1st
Now 11-1 for the first time in club history after snapping a seven-game Thanksgiving skid, they'll take aim at their first-ever 11-game winning streak this Thursday night. Two massive games ahead with the Packers and Bills coming to Ford Field and threatening Detroit's veryprecarious perch atop the NFC standings … though hopefully they won't discourage more pass attempts from 335-pound RT Penei Sewell, who was sacked during his only opportunity on Turkey Day.
Power ranking: 1st
Previous ranking: 1st
In his third season, Joseph has sparkled on a Lions defense that has displayed spurts of dominance. Detroit's D at one point went 12 straight quarters without surrendering a touchdown, and Joseph has played a key role in its success with 56 tackles and 10 passes defended. He also had his first career pick-six in Week 9 at Lambeau Field, one of his league-lead-tying seven interceptions.