Jameson Williams: 'I Should Be Ready To Go at Training Camp'

Jameson Williams is confident in his speed, believes he would have run record 40-yard dash at NFL scouting combine.

Former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, the newest member of the Detroit Lions' roster, does not lack confidence.

Despite his guarded demeanor in interview settings, the speedy wideout is poised, and ready to begin his NFL career.

“It means a lot. At the end of the day, it’s the NFL Draft. It’s something I’ve been thinking about, dreaming about since I was six years old," Williams told reporters after being drafted on Thursday evening. "It’s just a blessing. I’m just excited to be here, excited to be able to be picked by the Detroit Lions.”

Speaking with Detroit reporters for the first time, Williams shared updates on his recovery from a torn ACL and what he could have accomplished, had he been able to attend and participate at the scouting combine.

"I'm excited to join the offense," he said. "I feel like we can do pretty big things. We got Amon-Ra (St. Brown), DJ (Chark), which in addition to the running back game, I just feel like we could do a lot of things."

Williams tore his ACL in the second quarter of Alabama's College Football Playoff national championship contest against Georgia.

As a result, he was not able to participate in any of the pre-draft workout circuit, leading up to the draft.

Almost 14 weeks post-surgery, Williams is resuming his rehabilitation. While he did not provide a timetable on Thursday, he provided more clues when he spoke to reporters Friday.

"I've just been doing random, not random, but regular movements. Just getting back to it," he explained. "But, I should be ready to go at training camp. Shooting for training camp."

Just prior to the end of his initial meeting with reporters, Williams was asked about what he could have accomplished had he participated in the scouting combine.

"Probably it would have been faster than the fastest 40-time ran," he commented.

When asked would he have run the fastest recorded time this year or ever recorded, Williams replied, "Ever."

