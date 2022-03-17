Skip to main content

Lions Jared Goff Receives Massive Roster Bonus

Detroit Lions quarterback is set to receive a significant roster bonus on Thursday.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is set to receive a significant pay day on St. Patrick's Day. 

According to Spotrac, Detroit's 27-year-old signal-caller is set to receive a hefty roster bonus of $15.5 million. 

Recall, Goff was scheduled to earn $25.65 million in base salary in 2021.  

General manager Brad Holmes and the front office used $20 million of that amount and paid it all upfront as a signing bonus. 

This contract restructure allowed the veteran quarterback's cap number to be spread evenly over the four years that remained on his deal. 

In 2022, Goff's cap hit will be $31.15 million, $30.65 million in 2023 and $31.65 million in 2024. 

Entering his seventh NFL season, Goff is not terribly concerned if Holmes and Co. decide to bring in a quarterback selected in this year's draft. 

"Ultimately, I’m still under contract, and I’m still gonna be here playing," Goff said. "And, I feel good about my standing with them and where I’m at."

Contract details

  • $57 million guaranteed at signing (signing bonus, 2019 salary, 2020 salary, 2020 roster bonus)
  • 2020 roster bonus: $21 million (guaranteed, paid 3/19/2020)
  • 2021 salary fully guarantees on 3/19/2020 (guaranteed for injury now)
  • 2021 roster bonus: $2.5 million (guarantees 3/19/20, paid 3/18/2021)
  • 2022 roster bonus: $15.5 millon (guarantees 3/19/20, paid 3/17/2022)
  • $10 million of 2022 salary fully guarantees 3/17/2022
  • 2023 roster bonus: $5 million
  • 2024 roster bonus: $5 million

