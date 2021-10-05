Hand Size of Jared Goff Discussed on Lions Flagship Radio

In his weekly radio appearance on 97.1 The Ticket, Dan Campbell was asked about the hand size of quarterback Jared Goff.

Ahead of the 2016 NFL Draft, quarterback Jared Goff's hand measurements became a source of debate and intense scrutiny.

According to The Ringer, "At the NFL combine that year, Goff’s hands measured in at 9 inches flat from thumb to pinky. That’s an exceptionally slight measurement for a quarterback who was expected to be taken at the very top of the draft, as most passers measure between 9.5 and 10 inches. The concern for NFL scouts is that small hands can lead to issues with ball security, and Goff fumbled the football 23 times in three seasons (37 games) at Cal."

Early in the 2021 season, Goff has again struggled with ball security, as he has put the football on the turf on several occasions through the first four games with the Detroit Lions.

Speaking during his weekly morning interview on 97.1 The Ticket, head coach Dan Campbell was asked if hand size actually means anything for a quarterback in the National Football League.

Campbell commented, "No. I mean, look, I think if you got in real frigid weather or maybe it could have an effect a little bit on it just gripping the ball, if you were in negative 20 degrees (weather). I think ultimately he's (Goff) got big enough hands, and he's got a strong enough grip on that football that I don't think that's an issue."

