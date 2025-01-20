Jared Goff Will Have 'A Lot' of Input If OC Decision Needed
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff would be consulted for his input if offensive coordinator Ben Johnson decides to accept a head coaching position with another NFL team.
"A lot. I want his input. To me, that's important. That's important. That's what Ben did a great job of, those guys working together," Dan Campbell explained to reporters. "The system was kind of built from the ground up and it was to help him and for him to be a part of. So yeah, that's huge. He'll have a lot of input. What he says, says a lot to me. Now, is it gonna be the ultimate decision? No, it's not. But what he says is gonna mean a lot to me."
Significant changes occur for every NFL team, evening teams with over .500 records and that appear in the postseason.
Campbell indicated that he still believes the Lions' Super Bowl window is open, despite a the disappointing loss to the Commanders, 45-31, at Ford
"Yeah I do. I do, man. You talk about that core, that core group is still intact," Campbell noted. "Some of these guys, we've signed some back, some are up on contracts and that'll be ongoing, but we absolutely do. I think the most important thing is, you want to know you've got your culture, you've got your identity and you've got players that fit into that. And we've got that. We've got players in every pivotal position you can ask for to have success, and those guys are made the right way. So absolutely our window is open."