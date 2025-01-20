Lions Expect to Lose Both Coordinators
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell knows that changes may be on the horizon for his coaching staff.
With offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn among the top candidates for available head coaching jobs, the Lions could lose two of the top voices on the coaching staff.
Campbell admitted that he hasn't heard for certain what Johnson and Glenn will do in the future, but expects that both will be in lead roles for new teams at this current juncture.
“I would expect to lose both, but I haven’t been told anything," Campbell said. "I’ve got a feeling, but I’m prepared to lose both.”
Campbell would be tasked with hiring a coordinator for the first time since 2022, when he wound up promoting Johnson into his current role. Prior to that, he had hired Glenn to run the defense and Anthony Lynn to run the offense in 2021.
Lynn was replaced after one season, in which he was demoted from play-calling duties midway through the years. Should Campbell have to find a new offensive coordinator, he outlined what role he would have in the process moving forward.
As an offensive-minded coach, Campbell will have his fingerprints on whatever route the Lions elect to go.
“Make sure that I am heavily involved in however we go. I am very offensive-heavy, I think is the best way to say that," Campbell said. "Certainly picking, I am picking that, I need to have my checklist done. But then on top of that, I need to be part of the whole process. There’s a number of things, when that transition (of hiring Lynn in 2021) took place, ‘Hey, your offense, you call it, I’ll have some things I want,’ and then I’m with Brad. We’re getting ready for the Draft, looking for players, free agency. So you kind of allow all those things to happen and then it’s a blind spot, and it shouldn’t be because that’s my area of expertise."
If the Lions are forced to add or promote a new voice into leading the offense, Campbell doesn't want the scheme to deviate too much from what it has been over the last three seasons.
"I’m not gonna allow that to happen, I’m gonna be involved no matter what because I think that’s best for our offense but also Goff," Campbell said. "This thing is set up for Goff to have success with our playmakers — (Amon-Ra) St. Brown, the running backs, the o-line, the whole deal, (Jameson Williams) Jamo. So I want to keep that in place. I want to keep our terminology in place. And I want to make sure Goff is comfortable, because he’s playing at a high level.”
When weighing external versus internal candidates, Campbell noted that he is looking for the right fit as opposed to the best possible option.
"I think there is a balance. Look, the easy thing to say is you want the best candidate," Campbell explained. "That's one way to say it, but it's also like saying I want the best player. Give me the right player, the right coach, give me the right coordinator. That's really what I'm looking for, more than if you're gonna start slapping a best on them.
"I'll just give an example, a guy like Terrell Williams. I'm fortunate that I believe he's the best, but he's also the right guy," Campbell continued. "But we've got guys on staff that I think are more than qualified and would be outstanding in those roles, but that doesn't mean I'm not looking outside, either. I want, what I believe, is going to be as close to what we have been as possible, and we don't lose what we're about and our identity."
The fourth-year coach noted that if both coordinators depart, he will not be in a big rush to find the newest option.
"I'm not gonna be in a hurry, I'm not in a mad dash," Campbell explained. "No matter what happens, I want to do what's right by our team and what I believe is gonna — those guys will be able to stand in front of that room and command respect and get everybody going in the same direction and will ultimately deliver the same message that I'm delivering."