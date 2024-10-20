Jared Goff: 'We're Built For Responding'
The Detroit Lions were aware they had to weather a strong storm at the start of their Week 7 contest against the Minnesota Vikings.
Against division rivals, maintaining composure when things don't go well, or when unforeseen events occur, bodes well after four quarters of action.
"We knew the whole week was about composure, composure, composure," said quarterback Jared Goff. "Dan (Campbell) kept preaching that for us, and I thought the guys did a great job today keeping it."
In the first quarter, Detroit struggled to move the ball offensively, and found itself trailing, 10-0.
"Early in that game, they came after us. They really did. And they did a good job," said Goff. "That's what they do. We knew that coming to the game, they start off hot. They come out with their hair on fire, and kind of punched us in the teeth a little bit there early. And we had to respond. And that's kind of what we do is, what we're built for is responding.
"And once we were able to put a few drives together and score a few touchdowns, it felt like we had them in a good place."
In the fourth quarter, David Montgomery fumbled the football, which led to the Vikings quickly capitalizing and taking the lead.
But, when Detroit needed a stop defensively, Aaron Glenn's squad executed in the fourth quarter in order to allow Goff and Co. to move the football into kicker Jake Bates' field-goal range.
Goff was extremely efficient on Sunday once again and made NFL history as a result. He became the first player in any four-game span to compete 80 percent or more of his passes and have a passer rating of 140.0 or more.
When the offense required an answer late in the game, once again he delivered in resilient fashion.
“The guy’s got arm talent, there’s no question, but it’s what he’s got here (points to head), and what he’s got here (points to heart). That’s what makes him a dangerous player," Campbell said. "And it’s what makes him one of these guys that you can build around, because he’s a winner, man. He will find a way to win. He’ll find a way to put the offense in a position to win the game. He don’t get frazzled, he’s tough, he’s competitive and he’s reliable and I love the guy, man. Once again, he steps up huge for us on the road, division game.”
Jahmyr Gibbs carries team
Montgomery briefly left the game in the first half, resulting in second-year running back Jahmyr Gibbs serving as the primary running back.
Detroit's coaching staff has been stating publicly the talented back was on the verge of having a breakout, explosive run.
Early in the second quarter, Gibbs' touchdown scamper gave his team momentum, and cut the Vikings lead to 10-7.
Goff noted that while Montgomery has been earning all the early headlines this season, Gibbs carried the team in a lot of ways in a key rivalry game Sunday.
"It's been David, David, David. And then it was just a matter of time for him to have his moment. And today, it was that. And, he was locked in. He really was," Goff said of Gibbs. "You could see it in his eyes. And, that one run he had was pretty special, where he made the safety miss, and that's what he can do. We're fortunate to have two guys like that. And, today was his day, and he certainly carried us in a lot of ways."