Jared Goff Listed Among QB's 'Under Most Pressure' to Win Super Bowl
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is just now entering the prime of his National Football League career.
With the Lions currently in their Super Bowl window, it is imperative for the organization to cash in on their opportunities over the next couple of seasons.
In a recent CBS Sports listing of quarterbacks under the "most pressure" to win a Lombardi Trophy, Detroit's starting signal-caller was among those included.
Joining the 30-year-old were Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen.
As writer Jeff Kerr explained, "Goff is the third quarterback to win 13+ games in a season for two different teams (Brady, Peyton Manning) yet is just 4-5 in the playoffs while completing 61.2% of his passes with an 85.1 passer rating. Can Goff perform well enough in the playoffs to win a championship?"
Detroit still has cap flexibility heading into the 2025 NFL season. In 2026, general manager Brad Holmes and the front office are likely going to restructure some of the contracts of players that have high salary cap hits.
Contract extensions of Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell will start to impact the bottom line a little more in the coming years.
"The Lions are in 'win-now' mode, and have an excellent chance to win the Super Bowl in 2025," Kerr writes. "There's a lot of pressure for Goff to exercise his playoff demons and get Detroit to the Super Bowl, especially for a franchise that has never been to the Super Bowl."
In the past two years, the former No. 1 overall draft pick has led Detroit to a 27-7 record in games he starts. He has has tossed 67 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in that timespan.
Unfortunately for Goff, Detroit still lost their last two postseason games, despite putting up 30 or more points against the 49ers and Commanders.