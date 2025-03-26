Offensive Stats Lions Want to Replicate in 2025
In 2024, the Detroit Lions went 15-2 in the regular season, rolling all the way to the top seed in the NFC. This came on the back of a prolific Ben Johnson-called offense.
Now, the offense will have new leadership in offensive coordinator John Morton, but could maintain their elite level of production thanks to many key pieces returning.
What stats stood out for the Lions offense in 2024, and how have they tried to improve it for 2025?
6,962 yards of total offense, 564 points scored
The Lions put up 6,962 yards of offense and 564 points in 2024, both of which were franchise records. The Lions put up the second-most total yards behind the Baltimore Ravens. This also marked only the third time since the merger that the Lions finished as a top two offense in the league.
In terms of points scored, this was top of the NFL, and was the first time in the Super Bowl era that the Lions led the league in points scored.
In essence, everything went right for the Lions in 2024. Jared Goff had time in the pocket due to the offensive line, led by Penei Sewell, Frank Ragnow, and company. Goff had Pro Bowl pass catchers in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta.
If Goff was not throwing, he had 2x-Pro Bowler Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery to hand off to. Goff was being fed plays by Johnson, the AP NFL Assistant Head Coach of the Year. That is not to say Goff was merely a bystander in the success, as he made his fourth Pro Bowl and set a career mark for touchdown passes.
There is not much to improve from the top marks in the league, but the Lions do have to replace starting offensive lineman Kevin Zietler. Zietler marks the major free agency loss, alongside depth receivers Maurice Alexander, Allen Robinson, and Donovan Peoples-Jones.
Additionally, there is the loss of Ben Johnson. Johnson has taken his talents to the division rival Chicago Bears. The Lions named Denver Broncos pass game coordinator John Morton their offensive coordinator.
The most impactful offensive move in free agency thus far is the signing of projected third string tight end Kenny Yeboah.
Vito Chirco gave that signing a C- grade, stating, “adding Yeboah is the polar opposite of an awe-inspiring move. Yet, he does fill a vacant spot on the Lions’ roster.”
3 Fumbles Lost
Bringing in offensive turnovers might seem head scratching, at first, but the Lions losing three fumbles all season was the second-best mark in the league, behind Buffalo’s two lost fumbles. As it is, the Lions only had 12 total fumbles, regardless of outcome, in 2024, third in the league.
This trait stands out, since, regardless of a change in coordinators, keeping the rock off the ground is crucial to success.
The transition between coordinators will be easier without a fumble concern. This also speaks to Jared Goff, as a strip sack fumble for a turnover would still be noted as a lost fumble. The Lions kept the ball in their hands in 2024.
The only loss to the running back room thus far is Jermar Jefferson, who recorded 6 carries in two games last season. All four backs, Montgomery, Gibbs, Sione Vaki, and Craig Reynolds, are under contract for 2025.
4,474 net passing yards, 7.7 net yards per attempt
Jared Goff and the passing attack was crucial to the Lions’ success in 2024. Goff racked up most of these yards, with 4,395 yards (with sack yardage removed) from QB1. Hendon Hooker also saw the field in blowouts, finishing the total.
Both of these marks, alongside yards per attempt, were second in the league. The Lions racked up yards, but were also efficient in the air. The best example is Goff’s 18-for-18, 292 yards, and 2 touchdowns outing against Seattle.
As noted earlier, the Lions do lose Ben Johnson at play caller and some depth receivers, namely Allen Robinson and DPJ, but have added former Michigan Wolverine Ronnie Bell on a futures contract.
47.6% conversion rate on third down, 69.4% red zone conversion rate
The final stat to highlight is the Lions’ success in keep drives alive and finishing. The Lions finished fourth in the league on third down conversion rate, and third in red zone conversions.
The success on third down led to wearing teams down throughout the game, and keeping the defense fresh. Success on third down led to team success. With all the mentioned threats to carry the ball, catch the ball, and block for the skill positions, it was all in Ben Johnson’s hands.
In the red zone, was stands out about this stat is that the Lions not only led the NFL in red zone attempts (72), but red zone touchdowns (50). The Lions had more chances to fail than any team in the league, but instead finished with a top three conversion percentage.
Ben Johnson and his play calls did factor into these success rates. However, all is not lost. John Morton’s pass game in Denver was also among the top ten teams in third down conversions in 2024. The Broncos were also tied for the tenth most red zone touchdowns in 2024, while breaking in rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
The biggest loss the Lions must replace is, once again, Zietler. One in-house option for the Lions is 2024 sixth-rounder Christian Mahogany, who made his first career start at left guard last season. While flipping blocking sides at any level is not easy, he will be expected for a bigger role in 2025.
There have not been a lot of moves to note, but a part of this is due to the number of re-signings the Lions have done. The talent remains in-house. However, look to the NFL Draft next month for where potential improvements may come from.