Jared Goff Reveals How To Outkick Your Coverage

Quarterback Jared Goff has been in demand, especially since the Detroit Lions have won six of their last seven games.

Detroit's veteran signal-caller recently appeared on Jalen Rose's podcast, “Renaissance Man”, and it was revealed that he first connected with his future wife online.

Raya, an online dating site, is how the couple initially interacted.

"I was truly not looking for anything at the time,” said Goff's fiance Christen Harper, via SI Swimsuit. “I had just gotten out of a long relationship, and I was trying to stay single for a year. Then I met him and the rest is history, baby."

The couple began dating back in 2019, and was in Los Cabos, Mexico, when the engagement occurred.

Goff decided to pop the question back in June of this year, prior to his second season in Motown.

When asked by Rose, Goff expressed the key to "outkicking your coverage" is having appealing photos on your dating profile.

"First thing, have a picture with your mom. Make sure that is one of your first pictures. Maybe a picture with a dog. If you feel good about your physique, maybe a picture with your shirt off. But, it was mostly my photos, and it worked," Goff said lightheartedly.

Making a run at the NFC playoffs

If Detroit can win its next three games, there is a greater than 90 percent chance the team will find itself in the playoffs this year.

“I’ve been on good teams. I’ve played in the league for, this is my seventh year, and this feels like a really good team. And, it feels like a really good team who can make a run,” Goff said. “We have to still do it. We have to put in the work, and win some of these last few games. But, we’re in a good position, and we’re really playing our best football when it matters. And, it’s a lot of fun to be a part of."