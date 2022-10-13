Skip to main content

Jason Cabinda Concerned About Lack of Brett Favre Coverage

Detroit Lions fullback takes to social media to address concerns about the coverage of Davante Adams shoving a photographer.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault after shoving a photographer at the conclusion of his team's Monday Night Football loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Not surprisingly, the coverage of the incident between an NFL player and a credentialed individual covering the game has garnered a significant amount of media attention. 

A member of the Detroit Lions roster is noticing the vast difference in coverage of the Adams incident and former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre's welfare case. 

The former Packers signal-caller has insisted he was not aware millions in grant money for his alma mater or monies paid to him came from welfare funds.

“I have been unjustly smeared in the media. I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight.” Favre said in a released statement. “No one ever told me, and I did not know, that funds designated for welfare recipients were going to the University or me.

“I tried to help my alma mater (the University of Southern Mississippi), a public Mississippi state university, raise funds for a wellness center. My goal was and always will be to improve the athletic facilities at my university.”

Jason Cabinda believes the media has been covering the Adams incident at a much higher frequency than the Hall of Fame quarterback. 

"WHY AM I HEARING MORE ABOUT DAVANTE ADAMS THAN BRETT FAVRE???!?!?!?!" Cabinda posted on social media Thursday morning. 

Detroit's fullback was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform List to start the 2022 NFL season. 

