Jason Cabinda: 'We're a Lot Closer Than People Think'

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda believes Detroit Lions will go into games in 2022 believing they will win them.

In the eyes of Jason Cabinda, the Detroit Lions’ mentality is changing.

The fullback from Penn State just signed a contract extension, allowing him to remain with the team until 2023. He played a key role last season in the run game, serving as a lead blocker for running backs D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams.

Despite a rather successful year for him on an individual front, Cabinda was part of a Lions team that went 3-13-1 in 2021. Nevertheless, he believes the team’s mindset is changing into that of a contending team under head coach Dan Campbell.

“I think we’re a lot closer than people think, that I do know for a fact,” Cabinda said as part of an appearance on Breneman Shows Up, a podcast hosted by his former Penn State teammate Adam Breneman. “We lost, what, six or seven games by three points or less? We’re right there, like a play or two away. Honestly, I think it’s gonna be mentality going into the season. Going into Detroit, I think there’s a general belief going into every game knowing and feeling like we’re going to win.”

Cabinda was a guest on the show with Lions teammate Amani Oruwariye, who led the team with six interceptions a season ago before suffering a season-ending thumb injury.

Oruwariye added to the dialogue on the culture change, saying that players around the league would reach out to compliment how things looked from the outside.

“Other NFL players would reach out, or even after the game, and be like, ‘Bro, y’all are a different team,’” Oruwariye said. “They’re like, ‘I see a culture shift.’ It’s coming along, but at the end of the day we need good players, we need to be healthy throughout the year, we need our good players to be available.”

The duo recently completed their first season under Dan Campbell, who took over as Lions head coach in 2021. Naturally, the host of the show brought up playing for Campbell. Breneman asked what it was like playing for the energetic coach.

“He’s like a fricken superhero,” Oruwariye said.

“He walks around like a jacked army general,” Cabinda added.

Both said all the stories about Campbell and his caffeine are true. On a serious note, the players admitted they were elated to get the first win of the season to take the pressure off their coach.

The Lions started 0-10-1 before securing their first win of the year on a last-second touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

“He’s not no 0-7, 0-8 coach,” Oruwariye said. “We needed to win so we could just show, get the monkey off our back.”

The team’s best game of the 2021 season was its 30-12 triumph over the Arizona Cardinals in which Cabinda caught a touchdown pass that was set up by a 50-yard interception return by Oruwariye.

Heading into 2022, the duo has high expectations. They want the team to add talent in the Draft, with Oruwariye saying the team should take the best player available with the No. 2 pick.

“If we get a pass-rusher, I’ll be happy,” Oruwariye said. “As a DB, it makes my life easier.”

Cabinda interjected with his opinion on who the team should take.

“A pass rusher and hopefully a deep threat,” Cabinda said. “(Someone who can) take the top off.”

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis was also discussed, as Breneman mentioned the possibility of the team taking him with its first selection.

Oruwariye paid the prospect a compliment.

“He’s talented,” the cornerback said. “I saw his arm at the Combine.”

Overall, both said the team wants to become a contender soon. This process starts by maintaining individual success. To do this, Cabinda is working on his pad level while Oruwariye is working on his technique.