Ex-Lions Quarterback Jeff Garcia Faces Backlash After Criticizing Mina Kimes

NFL world has come to the defense of NFL analyst Mina Kimes after Jeff Garcia had strong reaction to Jimmy Garoppolo critique.

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Garcia is facing heavy scrutiny after sharing his opinion on comments made by ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes.

“Who the hell is Mina Kimes and when is the last time she threw a touchdown pass in a game?” Garcia commented in response to an online post highlighting Kimes' comments questioning 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. “Never! Ever! has she taken a snap or can truly understand the ability, the mindset, the physical and mental toughness, that it takes to play the QB position or any position in the NFL.”

In the time since Garcia weighed in, the NFL community has rallied to the defense of Kimes, indicating she is more than qualified to be an analyst and she has the credentials to exceed at her position.

© Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

Molly Qerim, host of "First Take" on ESPN, was among those disappointed in Garcia's comments.

She is hoping the ex-NFL quarterback apologizes for his comments

"I hope he retracts these statements and comes out with an apology,” Qerim said. “I admire Mina Kimes so much. I have sat on this set with Super Bowl champions and watch them ask Mina’s opinion. Mina is a pioneer. I’m friends with everyone on ‘NFL Live’ and I know part of the reason that show is doing so well is they respect each other and their opinions, including Mina. It’s just extremely disappointing.”

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER