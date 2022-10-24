Skip to main content

Jeff Okudah Is Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lion Week 7

Lions' Week 7 PFF grades have been revealed.

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah had a stellar performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7. 

The 23-year-old's play of late has garnered increased support among the fanbase, as he has worked his way back to play at a high level in 2022, after suffering a torn Achilles early in 2021.  

Okudah recorded 15 tackles on the road against Dallas, including 12 solo tackles. 

His stellar performance was reflected in his 86.1 PFF grade, including a 90.1 run defense grade. 

The third-year cornerback was the highest-graded Lion this week, followed by defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson.

Here are Pro Football Focus’ best and worst Lions grades, based on their performance in Sunday’s game.

okudah5

Top PFF-graded offensive players

  • TE Brock Wright -- 78.6
  • TE T.J. Hockenson -- 73.9
  • WR Kalif Raymond -- 73.8
  • G Evan Brown -- 72.9
  • C Frank Ragnow -- 71.3
  • T Penei Sewell -- 69.7
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

young5

Lions Select Bryce Young, Cam Smith in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

Lions target a quarterback and a cornerback in latest 2023 NFL mock draft.

campbell5

Lions Open as 3-Point Underdogs to Dolphins

The Detroit Lions open as home underdogs against the Miami Dolphins.

williams5

Snap Counts: Lions-Cowboys

A review of the Detroit Lions' snap counts against the Dallas Cowboys.

Worst PFF-graded offensive players

  • WR Josh Reynolds -- 55.1
  • RB Jamaal Williams -- 55.0
  • QB Jared Goff -- 54.8
  • RB Justin Jackson -- 53.5
  • TE James Mitchell -- 52.2
  • T Dan Skipper -- 46.4

Top PFF-graded defensive player

  • CB Jeff Okudah -- 86.1
  • DE Aidan Hutchinson -- 78.1
  • LB Derrick Barnes -- 74.8
  • S DeShon Elliott -- 70.2
  • S JuJu Hughes -- 68.1
  • S Kerby Joseph -- 67.0

Worst PFF-graded defensive players

  • LB Julian Okwara -- 55.3
  • CB A.J. Parker -- 53.9
  • DT Isaiah Buggs -- 53.0
  • DT Benito Jones -- 51.4
  • LB Alex Anzalone -- 36.5
  • CB Jerry Jacobs -- 28.4

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

young5
News

Lions Select Bryce Young, Cam Smith in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

By John Maakaron
campbell5
News

Lions Open as 3-Point Underdogs to Dolphins

By John Maakaron
williams5
News

Snap Counts: Lions-Cowboys

By John Maakaron
crosby5
News

Tyrell Crosby Criticizes Dan Campbell

By John Maakaron
holmes5
News

Lions Hold No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

By John Maakaron
USATSI_19288233_168388382_lowres
News

Jared Goff Simply Isn't Answer

By Vito Chirco
USATSI_19286802_168388382_lowres
News

Grades: Lions' Offense Bombs, Jared Goff Regresses

By Christian Booher
aidan5
News

Lions' Week 7 Studs and Duds

By Christian Booher