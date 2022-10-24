Jeff Okudah Is Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lion Week 7

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah had a stellar performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7.

The 23-year-old's play of late has garnered increased support among the fanbase, as he has worked his way back to play at a high level in 2022, after suffering a torn Achilles early in 2021.

Okudah recorded 15 tackles on the road against Dallas, including 12 solo tackles.

His stellar performance was reflected in his 86.1 PFF grade, including a 90.1 run defense grade.

The third-year cornerback was the highest-graded Lion this week, followed by defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson.

Here are Pro Football Focus’ best and worst Lions grades, based on their performance in Sunday’s game.

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Top PFF-graded offensive players

TE Brock Wright -- 78.6

TE T.J. Hockenson -- 73.9

WR Kalif Raymond -- 73.8

G Evan Brown -- 72.9

C Frank Ragnow -- 71.3

T Penei Sewell -- 69.7

Worst PFF-graded offensive players

WR Josh Reynolds -- 55.1

RB Jamaal Williams -- 55.0

QB Jared Goff -- 54.8

RB Justin Jackson -- 53.5

TE James Mitchell -- 52.2

T Dan Skipper -- 46.4

Top PFF-graded defensive player

CB Jeff Okudah -- 86.1

DE Aidan Hutchinson -- 78.1

LB Derrick Barnes -- 74.8

S DeShon Elliott -- 70.2

S JuJu Hughes -- 68.1

S Kerby Joseph -- 67.0

Worst PFF-graded defensive players

LB Julian Okwara -- 55.3

CB A.J. Parker -- 53.9

DT Isaiah Buggs -- 53.0

DT Benito Jones -- 51.4

LB Alex Anzalone -- 36.5

CB Jerry Jacobs -- 28.4

