Jeff Okudah Is Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lion Week 7
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah had a stellar performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7.
The 23-year-old's play of late has garnered increased support among the fanbase, as he has worked his way back to play at a high level in 2022, after suffering a torn Achilles early in 2021.
Okudah recorded 15 tackles on the road against Dallas, including 12 solo tackles.
His stellar performance was reflected in his 86.1 PFF grade, including a 90.1 run defense grade.
The third-year cornerback was the highest-graded Lion this week, followed by defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson.
Here are Pro Football Focus’ best and worst Lions grades, based on their performance in Sunday’s game.
Top PFF-graded offensive players
- TE Brock Wright -- 78.6
- TE T.J. Hockenson -- 73.9
- WR Kalif Raymond -- 73.8
- G Evan Brown -- 72.9
- C Frank Ragnow -- 71.3
- T Penei Sewell -- 69.7
Worst PFF-graded offensive players
- WR Josh Reynolds -- 55.1
- RB Jamaal Williams -- 55.0
- QB Jared Goff -- 54.8
- RB Justin Jackson -- 53.5
- TE James Mitchell -- 52.2
- T Dan Skipper -- 46.4
Top PFF-graded defensive player
- CB Jeff Okudah -- 86.1
- DE Aidan Hutchinson -- 78.1
- LB Derrick Barnes -- 74.8
- S DeShon Elliott -- 70.2
- S JuJu Hughes -- 68.1
- S Kerby Joseph -- 67.0
Worst PFF-graded defensive players
- LB Julian Okwara -- 55.3
- CB A.J. Parker -- 53.9
- DT Isaiah Buggs -- 53.0
- DT Benito Jones -- 51.4
- LB Alex Anzalone -- 36.5
- CB Jerry Jacobs -- 28.4
