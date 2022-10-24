The Draft Network came out with its latest 2023 mock draft on Monday and in it, it had Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting at No. 1 overall and at No. 19 overall (via the Rams).

With the No. 1 pick, writer Joe Marino selected Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young, and he took South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith with Detroit's second of two first-round selections in the 2023 draft.

"If the Lions earn the No. 1 overall pick, then it’s time to pull the trigger on a quarterback. There will be plenty of debate over which quarterback is the right choice, but the good news for teams picking at the top of the 2023 NFL Draft is that there will be options," Marino explained. "Bryce Young lacks size but his playmaking instincts and intangibles combined with the opportunity to reunite him with Jameson Williams gives him a real shot to be the Lions’ guy in this NFL mock draft scenario."

Smith burst onto the national scene in 2021, recording 11 pass breakups and three interceptions.

A film review indicated Smith is excellent in press coverage, uses physicality to disrupt opposing wideouts at the line of scrimmage and has the requisite speed to close against top wideout.

"The Lions need to make notable strides on defense and more consistency in coverage would be a good place to start. Cam Smith is sticky in coverage but also has top-tier ball skills and loves to be physical when defending the run and when tackling," writes Marino. "He has the makeup of a guy that can compete with opposing teams’ top target."