Joe Dahl Placed on IR, Lions Sign Guard Kenny Wiggins to Active Roster

John Maakaron

The injuries continue to mount for the Detroit Lions.

Ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, it was announced on Saturday afternoon that guard Joe Dahl was placed on the injured reserve list and will miss at least the next three weeks of action. 

Earlier on Saturday, defensive tackle Nick Williams was downgraded and will also not suit up to play at Lambeau Field. 

Guard Kenny Wiggins was signed  to the active roster from the practice squad to fill the void now left by Dahl.

Kevin Strong and Dee Virgin promoted from practice squad

The Detroit Lions have moved defensive tackle Kevin Strong and cornerback Dee Virgin to the active roster under the NFL's new standard elevation addendum.

In the new collective bargaining agreement, NFL teams are now allowed to promote two practice squad players to the 53-man roster without having to clear room for them. Promoted players are eligible to play that week, but must be sent back to the practice squad after the game. 

Detroit (0-1) takes on Green Bay (1-0) this Sunday at 1 p.m. from Lambeau Field.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

What is that really like 6 starters down?

