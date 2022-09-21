Skip to main content

John Cominsky Has Surgery, Out for Foreseeable Future

The Detroit Lions will be without one of their defensive lineman for the foreseeable future.

The injury bug continues to hit the Detroit Lions

Three reserves were tasked with filling in for the offensive line last week against the Washington Commanders, as three starters were out of action dealing with various ailments. 

Now, the defensive line has been significantly impacted. 

After a solid start to his 2022 season, defensive lineman John Cominsky will not be available for Detroit's defense for the foreseeable future

Head coach Dan Campbell noted at his pre-practice media session that Cominsky had surgery this week after injuring his hand against the Washington Commanders. 

"A lot of people don't realize what he's done for us," defensive line coach Todd Wash told reporters. 

Asked if Cominsky would be placed on the injured reserve list, Campbell replied, "not right now."

Part of the reason rookie Aidan Hutchinson was able to record three sacks was the contributions of Cominsky and Charles Harris, who had solid performances in Week 2.  

Returning players

Campbell noted offensive lineman Jonah Jackson was not likely to participate in practice on Wednesday. 

Also, it is likely running back D'Andre Swift does not see the practice field, as he is expected to get time off to continue to heal from his ankle injury. He did participate in the walkthrough earlier in the day. 

Amani Oruwariye and Frank Ragnow are expected to get out on the field and 'run around' during the team's first practice of the week. 

