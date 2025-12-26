Everything Jared Goff Said Following Detroit Lions Loss to Vikings

Here is everything Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff said postgame, following an unfortunate loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

When you have six of turnovers, you're not going to win many football games that way. Did it feel like, one just kind of led into another and the team could just never could get off that train?

Yeah. It's something that we've been really good on all year. It sucks that it reared its head today. Really bad by us in that area.

When you embarked on this season, did you ever envision the possibility that you guys could miss the playoffs?

No, no.

What are the emotions about that?

Oh what? Missing the playoffs? It sucks. It sucks. We'll reflect on the whole season after next week, but yeah, it sucks.

On the first fumble there, was it just was a bad snap?

Yeah. Miscommunication between him and I.

With Vikings getting home like they were, how does that kind of change the dynamic of what you're looking at and does it speed you up at all?

Yeah, I can, they do a good job on defense. They had a good plan and exploited some things on us. And um, yeah, they were able to get after us, and adding an extra rusher a lot of times. Whenever that happens, it's a free rush when I'm hot. And they did a good job with that. We had we had a plan that we thought would attack that, but it didn't work well enough.

Does a 19-play, 80-yard touchdown drive before the half show what this offense is capable of, and then the second half, just how frustrating when you see literally what you're able to do?

Yeah. We had some good plays on that with some good third-down conversions. They came out in the second half and adjusted pretty well and had some different stuff for us. And we didn't do a good enough job on our side of adjusting to those different things they were doing.

What do you think this team has had the performances the last two weeks with the season on the line?

Um, I don't know. There are different games. I don't, I wouldn't I wouldn't group them together. Different, different games, and got beat in different ways.

Have you been under siege as much as you were today with the Vikings pass rush Is that the most you have seen all year?

I don't know, maybe. I'm not sure. I can't think of any right now, but they did a good job.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI