Lions Guard Jonah Jackson Shows Off Athleticism

Jonah Jackson impressed the Detroit Lions scouting department, and will certainly have an opportunity to contribute early for the offensive line his rookie season.

In a recent film review of his senior season, Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic commented how Jackson was able to hold his own, even against tougher competition.

"He has everything he needs to be a really solid pro guard at the point of attack. You pay super-close attention to the games on the schedule where talent is closer to equal and I never recall Jackson getting tossed around or knocked off his path to an alarming degree. He’s a get-it-done guy up front," Baumgardner wrote.

Clearly, he has the skillset to be in the conversation in Detroit's plans for the offensive line.

Recently, Jackson shared on his Twitter account his athletic abilities.

The 6'4, 310-pound guard easily jumped out of a pool -- and made it look relatively routine.

Jackson has the size and the skillset that will translate well at the NFL level -- exactly what the organization was looking for when he selected him No. 75 overall.

“His one season with the Buckeyes, he did a heck of a job, I thought, supporting not only JK Dobbins but Fields,” ESPN Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said. “He's good in the pass game with protection, and he's a solid blocker. Not only does he move defenders off the line, but he got to that second level and landed some really good shots.”

If Jackson's transition to the NFL is as smooth as his transition was to Big 10 football, he should make supporters forget about the talented guard who recently departed the organization -- Graham Glasgow.

