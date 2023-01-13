Kalif Raymond is a player that embodies what the Detroit Lions are seeking in the draft and via free agency.

It was announced on Friday that the veteran wide receiver and punt returner was named to the 2022 Associated Press Second-Team All-Pro squad.

Raymond, 28, was the sole member of the Lions' roster who appeared on the AP's All-Pro team.

No member of the Lions made the AP first-team squad as well as not being represented at all on the NFLPA's inaugural All-Pro team.

Despite suffering broken ribs in the first half in the regular season finale, Raymond knew he needed to power through and remain in the game.

Last offseason, Raymond signed a two-year contract extension to remain in Detroit. Signed as a free agent after a stint with the Tennessee Titans, Raymond secured 48 receptions for 576 yards and four touchdowns in 2021.

This season, the talented punt returner earned the first career punt return for a touchdown of his career against the New York Jets.

"Leaf in the second half, the double move, across the field, he rolls to his left, he’s getting squeezed a little bit and the trust to just launch it. Lay it out there a little bit on the run, trying to flip the hips and it’s right on the money," head coach Dan Campbell said. "And Leaf went and got it. Leaf, by the way, was not 100 percent either. And so, I’m just proud of the whole thing there, but that was -- to me, that was so impressive of Goff. In the critical moments in that game, second half when we really needed it, he made some big throws man.”