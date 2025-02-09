Former Lions QB Expected to Become Next Coach of New Orleans Saints
A former Detroit Lions quarterback is poised to become the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints.
Kellen Moore, who spent three seasons with the Lions as a player from 2012-2014, is reportedly the favorite to become the Saints' head coach. He is currently the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, who are squaring off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 Sunday.
According to reports, no agreement has been finalized because Moore is unable to meet with the team again until after the Super Bowl. He's the clear favorite for the job, and the two sides are expected to get a deal done.
Moore began his NFL career by signing with the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2012 out of Boise State. He never appeared in a regular season game, but remained on the roster for the duration of three seasons as one of the team's backups for starter Matthew Stafford.
In 2015, he was not tendered a restricted free agent contract but returned to the team on a two-year deal. Yet, he would not remain with the organization as he was waived following the preseason.
Moore wound up in Dallas, where he would spend the final three seasons of his career. He made three appearances in 2015 for Dallas, along with two starts, and threw for 779 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions.
The Boise State product transitioned to coaching in 2018 as the Cowboys' quarterbacks coach and quickly was promoted to offensive coordinator the following year. He spent five years in that role before departing to take the same role with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023.
He joined the Philadelphia Eagles' staff as offensive coordinator this season and has been the architecht of an offense in which running back Saquon Barkley ran for over 2,000 yards in the regular season.
Moore has a chance to win a Super Bowl ring on Sunday, and is expected to become a head coach for the first time in the following days.