Cowboys Part Ways With Former Lions QB Kellen Moore

The Dallas Cowboys will have a new offensive coordinator in 2023.

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Kellen Moore is no longer the offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys.

"After continuing through our end of season review process and having additional discussion, Kellen and the Cowboys reached a mutual decision to part ways," head coach Mike McCarthy said in a statement. "I want to thank Kellen for his deep commitment, hard work and dedication that were a core part of his time with the Cowboys. The production of our offense and his mentorship of Dak were at the center of Kellen's impact, and we are grateful for his tenure and leadership. We wish Kellen and his wife, Julie, and their family the absolute best as they set out on the next chapter of their lives."

It is now expected that McCarthy will call the offensive plays for quarterback Dak Prescott moving forward.

After the decision was made by owner Jerry Jones to part ways with former head coach Jason Garrett, Moore was one of the assistant coaches that was retained on the staff when McCarthy took over back in 2020.

Statistically, the Cowboys struggled without Prescott in the lineup.

When he returned, Dallas recorded four games with 40 or more points.

By the end of the regular season, the Cowboys offense ranked fifth in the NFL, averaging 27.3 points per game.

Moore finished his playing career with Dallas following the 2017 season and joined the coaching staff as the quarterbacks coach in 2019.

He was elevated quickly to become the offensive coordinator one year later in 2019.