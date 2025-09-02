Kelvin Sheppard Is 'Anxious' for First Game as Defensive Coordinator
Kelvin Sheppard’s path from NFL linebacker to defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions is one rooted in humility and an unwavering belief in purpose.
As he prepares to guide one of the league’s most physical defenses, Sheppard is relying upon his experiences as a player, his relationships with mentors and his relatability with the players he now leads.
Sheppard, who spent eight years in the NFL as a player, has always refused to accept the notion that titles define a coach.
“People get too caught up in the hierarchies, especially in our profession,” Sheppard said on the “Bleav in Lions” podcast, co-hosted by former FanDuel Sports Network Detroit reporter Trevor Thompson and ex-Lions defensive back Glover Quin. “You start to get these titles, you start to get these roles and some people start to feel themselves and forget where they came from.
"It’s something I always wanted to make sure of, was not to forget where I came from, and being that third-round pick, that guy slated to go start and then running into some adversity in my career, traded, cut and then having to go get it out the mud again," Sheppard added. "That meant special teams, starting one week, back to special teams. So, I feel like I’m able to touch every guy on the roster, GQ (Glover Quinn), to be honest with you, and be able to relate to them.”
That selfless approach has molded his reputation in Detroit.
Per Sheppard, Lions cornerback Amik Robertson has gone so far as saying he sometimes can’t tell whether Sheppard is a coach or his teammate. It’s a testament to the former linebacker’s authenticity.
Having endured the trials and tribulations of an NFL career – being a third-round pick, dealing with being both cut and traded, etc. – Sheppard believes he can reach every player in the room.
Heading into his first season as a play-caller, Sheppard acknowledges the balance between excitement and responsibility. He insists he isn’t nervous but rather “anxious,” in the same manner as players prior to the opening whistle of an NFL contest.
“Nervous is somebody who’s not prepared,” he explained. “I woke up this morning and that thing’s thriving. Hey, man, I’m ready to go call this thing tonight.”
His main challenge, admittedly, is staying disciplined and trusting the process in the days leading up to Detroit’s season-opener with the Green Bay Packers Sunday.
Sheppard hasn’t navigated this transition alone, either. He’s leaned heavily on mentors like Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who coached him with the New York Giants and still checks in regularly.
He also points to the support of Lions head coach Dan Campbell and his predecessor in Detroit, first-year N.Y. Jets head man Aaron Glenn.
“I’ve been afforded the opportunity to be around selfless people that just want to see me win,” Sheppard expressed. “I feel like I owe it to them to make sure I’m prepared to the fullest.”
Preparation, however, is only part of the equation. Sheppard is committed to establishing a clear defensive identity in Motown this upcoming season.
He envisions a unit that plays fast, aggressive and with a violent edge, much in the way the defense did under Glenn.
Simplicity, he believes, is the name of the game, too.
“I’d rather go into a game with five calls where my guys are humming than 50 where I’ve got this call sheet like I’m a guru and reinventing the wheel but my guys out there are playing slow,” Sheppard admitted.
For the former NFL defender and later linebackers coach, the season ahead is not just about schemes and playbooks. It’s also about living out his “true purpose”: to help others.
And that purpose now extends to an entire defense.
If Sheppard’s vision comes to fruition, Detroit’s defense may soon mirror the very traits of the man leading it.