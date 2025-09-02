Lions Host Former Titans CB For Visit
The Detroit Lions continued their evaluation process for their roster as the regular season begins with a visit on Monday.
According to the NFL's transaction wire, the Lions brought in cornerback Tre Avery for a visit as they begin their preparations for a Week 1 showdown with the Green Bay Packers.
Avery, 28, has spent time with four NFL teams since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He made the Tennessee Titans roster that year, and appeared in 14 games as a rookie. He totaled 29 tackles, one tackle for loss and nine passes defensed.
The Rutgers product would spend the next two seasons with the Titans, appearing in a combined 24 games including 15 in the 2023 season. He had 33 tackles in 2023, then just three the following year. Over his three seasons with the Titans, he played 653 defensive snaps and 440 special teams snaps.
Avery was waived by the Titans on Dec. 28, 2024 and was promptly claimed by the San Francisco 49ers. He would spend the remainder of the season with them and through the offseason, before he was cut on Aug. 4.
After being cut by the 49ers, Avery landed with the New England Patriots. He was released on Aug. 19, and then signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 22. His stint was short in Tampa Bay, as he was cut just four days later as part of final roster cuts.
Avery began his college career at Toledo before transferring to Rutgers ahead of his sophomore year. In four seasons playing for the Scarlet Knights, Avery recorded a total of 92 combined tackles, five tackles for loss and four interceptions.
Detroit's cornerback room is currently headlined by the tandem of D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold, which is expected to be the team's starting duo when the season begins on Sunday. Amik Robertson handled the nickel cornerback position for most of the year last year, and is expected to do the same to start the year.
Behind that trio, the Lions also have versatile veteran depth in Avonte Maddox and Rock Ya-Sin. Both players have also seen reps at safety throughout training camp, but the Lions added a pair of safeties after final cuts in Daniel Thomas and Thomas Harper.
Detroit begins its 2025 regular season with a trip to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers, and will have its home opener one week later against the Chicago Bears.