Kerryon Johnson Takes Pay Cut, Will Earn Veteran Minimum in 2021

The Philadephia Eagles reportedly succeeded in getting running back Kerryon Johnson to take a pay cut.

When the Eagles claimed Johnson on waivers, they were on the hook for over $2 million that remained on the final year of the rookie contract that he originally signed with the Detroit Lions.

In 2021, Johnson will earn the veteran minimum of $920,000. None of the money is guaranteed, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

His deal for 2021 is a reduction of $1,366,869 that the 23-year-old back was set to earn, saving the Eagles $446,869 in cash and cap space.

According to ProFootballTalk, "It’s a little surprising that Johnson was willing to take that pay cut. The Dolphins also put in a claim for Johnson, so if Johnson had refused the pay cut and the Eagles had put him back on waivers, he had at least one other team interested in his services. But he apparently believes Philadelphia is the right place for him, and was willing to do what it took to stay there."

Despite his pass-protecting abilities, Johnson was never able to regain the form he displayed in college at Auburn after dealing with multiple injuries in Detroit.

During his three-year career, Johnson recorded 283 rushing attempts for 1,225 yards and eight touchdowns. Through the air, he secured 61 receptions for 521 yards and three touchdowns.

