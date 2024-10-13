All Lions

82 Percent of NFL Experts Predict Lions Will Defeat Cowboys

Lions expected to earn their fourth victory of 2024 NFL season.

John Maakaron

Lions quarterback Jared Goff makes a pass against Dallas Cowboys
Lions quarterback Jared Goff makes a pass against Dallas Cowboys / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Detroit Lions are preparing to face a team on the road that has had their number recently.

Playing in Dallas has not been all that kind to Dan Campbell's squad, as the team lost in controversial fashion last season.

With Super Bowl expectations, Detroit has an opportunity this week to avenge past heartbreaking losses.

Heading into this year's Week 6 contest, the majority of pundits and experts are much higher on the Lions than the Cowboys.

According to NFL Pickwatch, 82 percent of NFL analysts are picking the Lions to defeat the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Campbell expressed respect for this week's opponent, and understands what quarterback Dak Prescott is capable of accomplishing, especially with wideout CeeDee Lamb being an explosive offensive weapon.

“Just thinking about these guys over there a little bit, and they’ve done a nice job, particularly these last two weeks. That team’s played some physical teams, they’ve grinded it out, two big wins. (Cowboys Head) Coach (Mike) McCarthy’s doing a great job, has for a long time now. (Mike) Zimmer we talked about the other day, have a lot of respect for him and what they’re doing," said Campbell. "And this quarterback is as good as they come, so this is going to be a challenge and our guys know that, but we’re looking forward to it and we’re in a good place right now and we’ll be ready to go.”

