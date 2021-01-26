New Mock Drafts Have Lions Drafting QB Justin Fields

Read more on the Detroit Lions' search for their next starting quarterback.

Now that Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions are set to part ways, the search is on for general manager Brad Holmes to find Detroit's next quarterback.

Whether it is in free agency or via the NFL Draft, Detroit will have a new starting quarterback under center to start a season for the first time since 2009.

Both Mel Kiper of ESPN and Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network have the Lions targeting Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields in their latest mock drafts.

“It appears that new general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell will go all-in on a rebuild, and so Fields could be the face of it. He had an up-and-down season, but we saw the flashes of his talent, particularly in his six-touchdown performance against Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal," Kiper wrote.

“Fields has superstar potential, but he’ll need help around him. Detroit will need to figure out what it’s doing with free-agent wideouts Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. and make sure Fields has a chance to succeed in Year 1.”

Prior to playing in the College Football Playoff semifinals, Fields had completed 119-of-164 passes for 1,521 yards and 15 touchdowns, to go along with five rushing TDs.

The Buckeyes lost to Alabama after defeating Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal round.

According to Jeremiah, "Detroit is expected to be in the QB market following the news that the team plans to begin trade discussions for Matthew Stafford. It would be a gift for Fields to fall to the Lions with the seventh pick, but the board works their way in this scenario."