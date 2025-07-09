Known Lions Hater Stinks at Making Season Predictions
NFL Network analyst Adam Rank has not been that great at predicting the overall record of the Detroit Lions.
It is expected the team will not win 15 games again this year, but many pundits have the Lions at least securing double-digit wins this year.
This week, the noted Chicago Bears fan has now predicted the Lions will fall back and only win a total of eight games during the 2025 NFL season.
Last season, Detroit was able to win a total of 15 games, but Rank only predicted 10 wins. Laughably, he had the Bears sweeping the Lions.
Back in 2023, the season in which the Lions advanced to the NFC Championship game, Rank only had the Lions winning a total of nine games. Dan Campbell's squad was able to finish with a record of 12-5, winning the NFC North for the first time in decades.
After Detroit was only able to win a total of three games in Campbell's first season, Rank did not see the actual level of improvement the team made, as he predicted the team would only win a total of five games back in 2022.
Principal owner Sheila Hamp gave the coaching staff and front office a vote of confidence after a slow start that year.
Campbell's squad went on to finish the 2022 season strong, barely missing the postseason with a record of 9-8.
As one Lions fan replied, "I wish I could suck at my job that much and still be employed."
Previous Adam Rank Lions season predictions
2024 prediction -- 10-7
2023 prediction -- 9-8
2022 prediction -- 5-12
