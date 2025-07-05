Lions Updated 2025 Record Prediction
The Detroit Lions will have a preseason game at the end of July.
With training camp arriving rapidly and the preseason set to start on July 31, the Lions will have to get up to speed quickly ahead of a schedule that features a number of playoff qualifiers from a season ago
Here is my latest record prediction for the Lions in 2025 with training camp approaching quickly.
Week 1 — Sunday, Sept. 7 at Packers
Though Lambeau Field has historically been a tough place for the Lions to play, they've won in each of their last three trips. With the stakes of the season-opener adding intrigue, the Lions will be determined to open the year with a division win.
After sweeping the division last season, the Lions once again get off on the right foot. The elements don't play a factor, which allows the offense to run wild, and the defense keeps Green Bay's offense at bay for most of the afternoon. (Score: 27-17 win, 1-0).
Week 2 — Sunday, Sept. 14 vs. Bears
The first meeting between mentor and pupil will take place in Week 2, as Ben Johnson will bring his new team into the stadium where he spent three years as the offensive coordinator. The Bears have exciting talent, and Caleb Williams could cause plenty of problems for the defense if Johnson works his magic.
However, being early in the season, the Lions should be able to contain Williams, who could have growing pains in his new system. Detroit's offense matches up well with Chicago's defense, and should be able to handle business to move to 2-0. (Score: 31-20 win, 2-0).
Week 3 — Monday, Sept. 22 at Ravens
The Ravens' physicality is a tough matchup for any team. Lamar Jackson has notoriously been one of the toughest quarterbacks to prepare for in the league, and as a result, it will once again be a challenge to go into Baltimore and earn a primetime win.
Detroit's defense should be up to the challenge, and the matchup should be a lot closer than Detroit's blowout loss the last time these teams met in 2023. However, Jackson's mobility allows him to create big plays and key moments, and the Lions are unable to steal a win. (Score: 28-24 loss, 2-1).
Week 4 — Sunday, Sept. 28 vs. Browns
The Browns have major questions at quarterback, which could hinder their overall production even with one of the game's best pass-rushers on defense. Cleveland could have their starter solidified by Week 4, but there could also be loud calls for Sheduer Sanders if Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett struggles out of the gate.
With the potential for turmoil in Cleveland, the Lions bounce back strongly from their defeat in Baltimore by dominating the AFC North opponent. (Score: 38-13 win, 3-1).
Week 5 — Sunday, Oct. 5 at Bengals
Cincinnati poses a matchup problem for the Lions. Quarterback Joe Burrow has two big, physical wide receivers who are capable of winning in contested situations against a defense that prefers to play plenty of man coverage. As such, this game could become a shootout.
However, the Lions could also negate this big play advantage by controlling time of possession. With Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in the backfield, Detroit relies onits run game to limit Cincinnati's offense and snatch a road win against a good team. (Score: 28-20 win, 4-1).
Week 6 — Sunday, Oct. 12 at Chiefs
Coming off a big win over Cincinnati, the Lions will be tasked with going to Arrowhead Stadium and battling with a Kansas City team that is looking to avenge last year's Super Bowl loss. Patrick Mahomes is one of the game's best quarterbacks, and is especially dangerous late in games.
The Lions will be in this game as it goes down to the wire, and it becomes a showdown of who has the ball last. Detroit adds a late field goal, but leaves just enough time for Mahomes to drive down the field and steal a win at home. (Score: 31-27 loss, 4-2).
Week 7 — Monday, Oct. 20 vs. Buccaneers
These two teams have had some good battles over the last two seasons, and this should be no different under the bright lights of Monday Night Football. The Buccaneers have veteran talent that should make them a tough out every time they take the field, and they were able to steal a win at Ford Field last year.
Baker Mayfield and Jared Goff are two of the best redemption stories at the quarterback position, and they could lead their respective offenses into a shootout. It's a high-scoring affair, with the Lions' getting the last laugh on a late touchdown. (Score: 38-35 win, 5-2).
Week 8 — BYE
Week 9 — Sunday, Nov. 2 vs. Vikings
With the VIkings having enough firepower to contend for a division crown, their hopes will ultimately rely on the performance of J.J. McCarthy. He has all the weapons around him to be successful, and if he can click in Kevin O'Connell's system the Vikings will be scary.
The Lions' raucous fan base should present some problems for the young quarterback at Ford Field, and an early takeaway gives the team all the momentum they'll need to earn another division win. (Score: 30-17 win, 6-2).
Week 10 — Sunday, Nov. 9 at Commanders
The Lions will go to the nation's capital with revenge on their minds. After the crushing Divisional Round loss to Washington last year, motivation will not be in short supply as they go on the road for a pivotal midseason contest.
Jayden Daniels' mobility will cause some issues for the Lions, and he does have the receiving talent around him to generate plenty of big plays. Because of this, the Lions are unable to get their payback in the regular season for last year's loss. (Score: 35-29 loss, 6-3).
Week 11 — Sunday, Nov. 16 at Eagles
Coming off a difficult, close loss to the Commanders, the Lions avoid back-to-back losses by defeating the reigning champions on the road. Detroit gets a strong performance from its secondary, namely Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, who make big plays against the Eagles' talented receiving corps.
Detroit's run game can help them control the clock, and their strong run defense can keep them out of the third-and-short situations in which Philadelphia is so dangerous. The defense gets enough stops, and the Lions control the second-half clock to get the win. (Score: 27-21 win, 7-3).
Week 12 — Sunday, Nov. 23 vs. Giants
After a grueling stretch following their bye week, this matchup with New York has all the makings of a trap game ahead of Thanksgiving. The Lions will have a short week to prepare for Green Bay after this game, and as a result could get caught up against an upstart Giants team.
Fortunately, the Lions have traditionally avoided trap games as the result of their collective one game at a time mindset. In typical form, the Lions dominate a home game where pundits have concerns ahead of a massive divisional showdown on Thanksgiving. (Score: 38-16 win, 8-3).
Week 13 — Thursday, Nov. 27 vs. Packers
The Lions snapped a lengthy Thanksgiving losing streak last season, but the game wasn't without its difficulties in 2024. If not for some clock mismanagement by the Bears last season, the LIons may have lost another Thanksgiving heartbreaker.
When the Packers most recently played Detroit on Thanksgiving, they were unfazed by the environment and had a solid game plan. Though the Lions have traditionally had the Packers' number in recent years, Green Bay does have a knack for messing up the Lions' best laid plans on Thanksgiving. (Score: 35-24 loss, 8-4).
Week 14 — Thursday, Dec. 4 vs. Cowboys
The Lions will be looking to replicate what they did to Dallas a season ago when the Cowboys come to town on Thursday Night Football. At full strength, the Cowboys can be a playoff team, but injuries have been tough for them to overcome over the past several seasons.
The Lions may find themselves in another tight game, but Jared Goff has the edge over Dak Prescott when it comes to taking care of the ball. A late interception by Terrion Arnold seals the win for the Lions. (Score: 24-17 win, 9-4).
Week 15 — Sunday, Dec. 14 at Rams
The Lions and Rams have developed quite the history over the past four years. After meeting in Detroit each of the last two years, including a Wild Card meeting in 2023, the Lions will travel to SoFi Stadium for a late-season road tilt.
The Rams have a different look without Cooper Kupp, but Davante Adams and Puka Nacua still give them plenty of firepower. Detroit's cornerbacks are tested by the strong group of receivers, but force Matt Stafford into a late turnover that leads to a game-winning field goal. (Score: 23-20 win, 10-4).
Week 16 — Sunday, Dec. 21 vs. Steelers
The Lions' faithful will get to watch Aaron Rodgers coming into town, potentially for the last time, late this season. Rodgers is leading a veteran Steelers team that has plenty of established talent, but how much will they have left in the tank at this point in the year?
Rodgers will be effective but not the difference-maker he's been in years past when he was tormenting the Lions with the Packers. T.J. Watt and the Steelers' defense will make running the ball difficult, and the Lions have never been super strong when forced to become one-dimensional. Ultimately, the Steelers' array of veterans peform at a high level and steal a win at Ford Field. (Score: 28-23 loss, 10-5).
Week 17 — Thursday, Dec. 25 at Vikings
Much like the late-season meetings between the Vikings and Lions in recent years, this game will once again feature heavy implications if everything goes according to each team's plan. McCarthy will be a better player this time around, and Minnesota is one of the NFL's toughest places to play.
However, the Lions have won two seasons in a row at U.S. Bank Stadium. With the added fuel of the game being on Christmas, they're able to stifle the Vikings' offense and earn another win on their journey to a three-peat in the NFC North. (Score: 31-16 win, 11-5).
Week 18 — TBD at Bears
To finish the year, the Lions have another battle with Johnson. Williams should be developed by this stage of the season, and he'll be a threat to Detroit's defense with his mobility.
The elements could certainly play a factor in this game, but Detroit performed well in the cold Chicago weather last season. Ben Johnson's team puts up a tougher fight in the finale than in Week 2, but the Lions handle business to finish the year 12-5. (Score: 33-20 win, 12-5).
Final record: 12-5