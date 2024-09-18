LaPorta: Expect Creative Play Calls, Better Execution
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has had a quiet start to the 2024 season, after a historic rookie campaign in which he set the NFL record for catches by a rookie tight end.
Entering his sophomore campaign, there were elevated expectations the talented tight end could duplicate, or even exceed his rookie production.
Unfortunately, a hamstring injury derailed a portion of his training camp. Through two weeks, LaPorta has recorded just six catches for 58 yards.
While the Iowa product has underperformed to the vast expectations for him, he has remained patient for his opportunities. He hasn't noticed any new looks from defenses, but pointed out that opponents have to concentrate in certain areas with the offense boasting several potent options.
“I’m not sure if they’re game planning specifically for me. There’s weapons everywhere," LaPorta said. "You’ve seen Jamo the last couple weeks have huge games, you’ve seen 14 last week with a bunch of catches, over 100 yards. So there’s guys everywhere. The defense really has to keep their eyes on a multitude of guys out there. So if they’re game planning for me and it opens up other guys, that’s great. If not, I’m gonna try my best to get open and create some explosive plays for the offense.”
While LaPorta has been somewhat subdued through two weeks, he remains a viable part of the offense. Some of his limitations were by design, as the coaching staff did not want to include the former Iowa Hawkeyes tight end in a significant portion of the game plan, just in case the injury lingered or worsened.
Notebook: Hutchinson Snubbed, Lions Sign New Practice Squad Kicker, Jersey Sales Explored
As he's returned to the mix, he hasn't seen a particularly high volume of targets. That could change, however, with how defenses adapt to their offense.
“Of course it’s awesome to be a part of the production. Obviously the biggest goal is to win games. It’s great that we have really create offensive coordinator and the offensive coaching staff in general. So I know they’re gonna find ways to spread the ball around and some games targets might find you and some games they might not. The most important thing is to win. If I can help contribute with a couple catches it’s great. If not and we still win, that’s awesome.”
The Lions struggled in the red zone Sunday against Tampa Bay, as they scored just one touchdown in seven trips to the red zone. Overall, the effort was not up to the standard set by a unit that has been one of the league's best under Ben Johnson's direction the last two seasons.
“Coach Johnson, he said to blame himself. Of course, we’re the 11 guys out there on the field, so we feel like we’re credible for everything that we put out there on the tape as well," LaPorta explained. "I’m sure you can expect some more creative play calls as well as better execution. We had a couple penalties in the red zone last week. We went backwards a couple times which is unacceptable and it’s just gonna make it harder for you to score down there.”