Notebook: Hutchinson Snubbed, New Kicker Added, Jersey Sales Rankings
The Detroit Lions have added another kicker to the practice squad just one day after losing veteran Greg Joseph.
With Joseph signed by the New York Giants, Detroit has signed Matthew McCrane to its practice squad as it begins preparations for a Week 3 meeting with Arizona. McCrane was most recently a kicker for the D.C. Defenders of the United Football League.
Last spring with the Defenders, McCrane was 16-of-20 on field goal attempts with a long of 58 yards. He was one of four kickers to participate in a workout for the Lions during training camp after Michael Badgley suffered a season-ending injury.
The 30-year-old has one year of NFL experience, as he kicked for three different teams in 2018. Across five total games with the Raiders, Cardinals and Steelers, McCrane was 8-for-12 on field goals with a long of 47 yards.
Jake Bates has been solid to begin the year, as he is a perfect 5-for-5 on field goal attempts through two games. McCrane will provide insurance as well as competition for the incumbent.
Three Top-Selling Jerseys
It's no secret that the Lions are among the most popular teams in the NFL as it stands. With a head coach that has drawn national acclaim and a winning pedigree, the Lions have become one of the most recognized teams in the entire league.
This was reflected in a recent release by the NFL Players Association, which listed the Top 50 players in terms of merchandise sales from March 1 through May 31, 2024. Three Lions cracked the top 10, including Aidan Hutchinson (third), Amon-Ra St. Brown (fourth) and Jahmyr Gibbs (eighth).
Lions' quarterback Jared Goff also cracked the list as the 19th-best seller. Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was the leading seller during that time frame.
Offensive line aims to 'get things figured out'
Though the Lions' offense moved the ball down the field well in Sunday's loss, they ultimately couldn't finish a number of drives and wound up coming up short.
The Lions doubled the Buccaneers' total yardage output, but the unit failed to convert with a touchdown on all but one of seven total trips inside the opponent's 20-yard line. Ultimately, offensive line coach Hank Fraley took on some of the blame despite the offensive line not allowing a sack.
There were missed blocks or miscommunication issues in key situations at points, which Fraley stated that the unit aims to correct leading up to Week 3. At the same time, the unit is not dwelling on previous struggles.
"That same mentality goes everywhere from football, to O-line, to DBs. You can't dwell on the past, man, it's the next play," Fraley said. "And we'll get things figured out. Normally, as you're going back to the huddle, you're talking to yourself already. But you're already, oh, it's the next play. You got it from Goff, you're back and so you erase that. Short-term, get it out of your mind, here we go for the next (play). Being an O-lineman, or anything, the worst is sometimes leaving the stadium and you're like, 'Man, we've got film. This stinks.' Because I already know, they're prideful."
'Baptizing' Sione Vaki
Running backs coach Scottie Montgomery has developed a way to help young running backs quickly learn just how physical life in the NFL is.
Each of the last two seasons, Montgomery has had a rookie running back join the room. Last year it was Jahmyr Gibbs, and Sione Vaki joined the fold this year. In order to help test these young players in pass protection, Montgomery consults with linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard.
"One of the things that I wanted to do, and Shep always kind of helps me baptize our young backs in protection," Montgomery said. "Last year, and Jah will know this, I told Shep to tell the backers, 'No jukes. No run-arounds on Jah for the first five weeks. Just run right through his face.' He quickly understand the physicality of this league."
The Lions employed a similar approach with Vaki this year. Vaki has seen limited offensive action in his first two games, but has done so in a role more traditionally suited for a fullback. Montgomery explained that Vaki earned this role with his physicality displayed during early practice sessions.
"Little bit stouter, little bit bigger body type and he handled it really, really well," Montgomery said. "Then we progressed to the drills. You see drills, whether they're special teams drills, whether they're offense, defense drills where we see guys in 1-on-1 blocking situations. He did really well. Then we put him in 11-on-11 ball against some of our guys, even defensive ends, even outside backers where he was responsible for cut blocking or going back to block guys and he stayed up a lot."
Aidan Hutchinson snubbed for Defensive Player of the Week
Despite notching 4.5 sacks, including three in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Hutchinson did not earn Defensive Player of The Week honors.
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates took home the award for Week 2. Bates had 12 tackles, two passes defensed and a game-clinching interception in his team's 22-21 comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.