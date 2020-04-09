Should Detroit Lions Trade Down in 2020 NFL Draft?

It's not everyday that supporters of the Detroit Lions can all agree on what the team needs in the NFL draft.

When the 2020 NFL draft rolls around, the Lions will be selecting third overall.

Everybody expects Detroit to select an impactful, ready-to-play defensive player.

Now, there will be some debate regarding whether or not the Lions should select an edge rusher to complement Trey Flowers or an elite-level cornerback to replace Darius Slay.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted Thursday, "One team to watch during the NFL Draft is the #Lions: At No. 3, I’m told they’ve had discussions with teams about potentially moving back from their slot and that teams wanting to move up have been receptive. As it maps out possibilities, Detroit is always an intriguing team."

Should Detroit stay at No. 3 or should Quinn and Co. entertain trade offers to move down and secure additional picks?

More picks in the first and/or second round gives Detroit the opportunity to address more than one deficiency on defense.

Passing on a generational talent or a player that is ready to produce isn't something any organization wants to do.

The further a team moves down in the draft order, the risk factor inherently increases that the player(s) selected won't produce at the level needed to benefit the organization.

Vote and leave us a comment below if you think Detroit should stand pat or trade down in the 2020 NFL draft.

