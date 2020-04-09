Trent Dilfer Says Tagovailoa Throws Better than Aaron Rodgers and Dan Marino

Ahead of the NFL draft, the evaluation process involving Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has ramped up.

Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer has now claimed Tagovailoa throws better than Aaron Rodgers and Dan Marino.

“If he would have never gotten hurt there would have been no discussion about who the best player in the draft is. He throws the football better than anyone throws the football. He throws better than Aaron Rodgers and Dan Marino. Whoever gets him wins the draft because you are getting a Hall of Fame player," Dilfer said via the Washington Post.

Detroit can ill-afford to pass on a quarterback that turns into a mega-star for another organization.

If Dilfer's assessment turns out to be true, Tagovailoa could become an elite franchise quarterback for years to come.

The largest concern many will state is Tagovailoa's injury history, and rightfully so.

In order for an organization to commit to Tagovailoa, they must be absolutely certain that he is healthy and capable of playing for many years in the NFL.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky is one of many who is skeptical at the moment.

Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi reported Tagovailoa had a failed physical with one NFL team.

Lombarbi said on his latest GM Shuffle podcast, "At least one team failed the physical on Tua, others have to be concerned now as well. What they saw..is they saw the fact it’s not just his hip. It’s his ankle. It’s his wrist. He broke his wrist the first day of spring ball one year. And then they fixed it, he came back, and he broke it again."

Lombardi added. “I’m not disputing the evaluation. I’m saying that if you’re picking a quarterback, it’s really hard to pick a good one. It’s even harder with a guy who can’t stay healthy. That’s my point. So yeah, two teams I’ve talked to have flunked him. They flunked him on not just the hip, on the multitude of injuries. Like, the risk far outweighs the reward.”

Do you agree with the critics of Tagovailoa due to his health risks or with Dilfer, who claims that the team that drafts him wins the draft?

