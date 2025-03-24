Notes: Lions DT Among Players Projected to Outperform Contract
The Detroit Lions' one-year contract for Levi Onwuzurike appears to be a steal.
Injuries hampered the majority of Onwuzurike's first three NFL seasons, but he proved that he can be a steady and reliable piece on the defensive line when healthy during the 2024 season. However, with that being the final year of his rookie deal, there was some uncertainty about whether or not he'd return.
Ultimately, Onwuzurike elected to remain in Detroit and signed a new one-year deal, which is worth up to $5.5 million, for the 2025 season. With the defensive tackle market exponentially increasing, the terms of his contract came as a surprise to many who believed he may be in line for a bigger payday.
As a result, Onwuzurike was listed among eight free agents in a list of players who have the best chance to outperform their new contract during the 2025 season.
"Interior defensive linemen got paid in this free-agent cycle. Milton Williams signed with the New England Patriots for $26 million in average per year (APY)," wrote The Athletic's Daniel Popper. "Osa Odighizuwa returned to the Dallas Cowboys on a contract worth $20 million in APY. Javon Kinlaw got $15 million in APY from the Washington Commanders, while Tershawn Wharton got just over $15 million in APY from the Carolina Panthers. Onwuzurike had more pressures (47) and a higher pass rush win percentage (11.9) than both Wharton and Kinlaw in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus. He returned to the Lions on a far cheaper deal."
While Onwuzurike didn't not put up flashy stats in 2024, he was a reliable presence in the middle of the defense with 1.5 sacks, a tackle for loss, 13 quarterback hits and 28 combined tackles. Given the market being what it is for defensive tackles, getting this type of production again in 2025 would represent a massive steal for the Lions in terms of contract value.
"Onwuzurike only finished the season with 1 1/2 sacks, and perhaps that lack of box score production affected his market," Popper wrote. "But the upside here feels tremendous if Onwuzurike can maintain his level of pressure. An AV per million above 2.0 seems well in reach. Only 34 free agents from the 2024 class hit that number in 2024."
