Analysts Call Lions' Proposed Change 'The Terrion Arnold Rule'
The Detroit Lions proposed multiple changes for the NFL's rules and bylaws that will be discussed during the annual league meetings.
Among the new ideas the Lions have brought to the table is the ability to avoid conceding automatic first downs when defensive holding or illegal contact is committed. Because the Lions play so much man coverage, this is a situation they are more prone to find themselves in than other teams.
During the most recent edition of 'The Athletic Football Show,' hosts Robert Mays and Derrik Klassen coined the proposal 'The Terrion Arnold rule,' indicating that the rule was created because of the 2024 first-round pick.
“The funnier rule change proposition from last week from the Lions is that they’re the team that wants defensive holding and illegal contact to no longer be automatic first downs,” said Mays.
“The Terrion Arnold Rule?” replied Klassen.
“Yes, the Terrion Arnold, we’re playing man coverage 80 percent of the time teams," Mays said. "Like, ‘You know, guys, what if we just didn’t give automatic first downs if we got a defensive holding on third-and-18.’”
For reference, Arnold struggled with penalties in the early part of his career. In total, he was whistled for 11 penalties in his rookie campaign including seven times for pass interference and twice for defensive holding.
However, Arnold was penalized just three times from Week 5 on and both of his defensive holding penalties came in the same game against Seattle in Week 4. As a team, Detroit was called for defensive holding 13 times in 2024.
Klassen and Mays agreed that the proposal was indicative of the fact that the NFL should move away from awarding automatic first downs for these penalties, but saw irony in the fact that the Lions were the ones that suggested the change.
“By the way, I think (this) is the way that the NFL needs to move," Klassen said. "But they are the worst messenger for this.”
“It’s like your most irresponsible friend being like, ‘Consequences don’t matter, we should show everyone a little bit more grace,'" Mays responded. "It’s like, 'Yeah, I guess in a vacuum, but I’m not sure you’re the proper messenger here buddy.' That’s kind of how I feel about the Lions in this moment.”
The conversation was part of a larger discussion surrounding the one of Lions' other proposed rule changes, which involves going away from the traditional standard of awarding the top four seeds in each conference to division winners.
In the Lions' proposal, the postseason would be seeded based on overall record rather than division winners taking the top four seeds.
“I kind of believe that no matter what we do to the tournament format and playoff format, there’s gonna be something to be mad about," Klassen said. "The other thought that I have about this is that I’m okay with sports being a little bit imperfect in the way that these things are run. If you’re gonna complain about playoff seeding and stuff, win your division. Go win the games that you have to win. And I know like, ‘Oh, the Vikings did win 14 games.’ Go win one more and this wouldn’t have been a problem.”